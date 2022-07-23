2022 Central Virginia boys soccer coach of the year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year

It’s always nice to close out your coaching tenure with a team on a high note, and Milo Oakland did just that this spring when he guided the Western Albemarle boys soccer team to the VHSL Class 4 state championship. Oakland’s Warriors outdueled Charlottesville to win the Jefferson District regular season title. In the postseason, the Warriors captured the Region 4D title, won their state semifinal game against Smithfield in double overtime and secured the state championship with a penalty kick shootout victory over Jefferson Forest.