2022 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year: Bo Perriello, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Bo Perriello

St. Anne's-Belfield coach Bo Perriello is the 2022 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Bo Perriello, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Perriello guided the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys lacrosse team to one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Saints posted 23 victories, including wins over Central Virginia public school teams Albemarle and Western Albemarle. Perriello’s squad won the Virginia Prep League title and earned a top four seed in the VISAA Division I state playoffs.

