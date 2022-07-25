2022 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year: Bo Perriello, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Coach of the Year
Bo Perriello, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Perriello guided the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys lacrosse team to one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Saints posted 23 victories, including wins over Central Virginia public school teams Albemarle and Western Albemarle. Perriello’s squad won the Virginia Prep League title and earned a top four seed in the VISAA Division I state playoffs.
