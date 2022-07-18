 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Central Virginia baseball coach of the year: Mike Maynard, William Monroe

  • 0

Coach of the Year

Mike Maynard, William Monroe

It was a season to remember for the William Monroe baseball program, which advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Maynard guided the Greene Dragons to an impressive 19-4 record as well as Northwestern District and Region 3B championships. He was named district and region coach of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert