2022 Central Virginia baseball coach of the year: Mike Maynard, William Monroe

Coach of the Year
Mike Maynard, William Monroe
It was a season to remember for the William Monroe baseball program, which advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Maynard guided the Greene Dragons to an impressive 19-4 record as well as Northwestern District and Region 3B championships. He was named district and region coach of the year.
