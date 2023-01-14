2022 All Central Virginia volleyball team

Co-Player of the Year

Sofia Beard, Western Albemarle

Beard wrapped up an outstanding career at Western Albemarle with a magical final season. The senior outside hitter posted a team-high 256 kills this season and finished her career with 522 to rank sixth in program history. She also contributed 45 aces and 117 digs and led the Warriors to their first Region 4D championship in school history. The Catawba College commit was the Jefferson District Class 4/5 Player of the Year as well as a first-team all-region performer and second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Co-Player of the Year

Faith Shields, Fluvanna County

Shields emerged as one of the elite performers in not only Central Virginia, but the entire commonwealth. A four-year performer, the senior setter tallied a career-high 634 assists in her final high school season and became just the second player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career assists (2,138). She also posted 51 aces, 76 kills, 192 digs and five solo blocks and was named Jefferson District Class 1-3 Player of the Year and first-team All-Region 3C. She will play at Bridgewater College next season.

First team

Cara Hamil, Covenant There was no sophomore slump for Hamil, who helped lead Covenant to another Blue Ridge Conference title and a trip to the VISAA Division II state tournament. The sophomore led the team with 320 kills. She also contributed 236 digs, 63 aces and 17 blocks en route to being named BRC Player of the Year and a first-team VISAA Division II all-state performer.

Natalie Rocco, Western Albemarle Rocco posted a career-high 222 kills, which ranked second on the team. She also set a new single-season program record with 75 blocks to go along with her team-high 61 aces. Rocco was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer as well as a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.

Sophie Koch, Monticello Koch posted a school-record 248 kills in her final season, including a record-setting 31 in one game for the Mustangs. She also tallied 51 aces, including a school-record eight in one game, and added 26 blocks and 148 digs to take home first-team all-district and second-team all-region accolades. She finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in kills (549) and ranks in the top 10 in blocks (82), aces (93) and digs (321).

Weining Ding, Albemarle The senior outside hitter flourished in her first full season as the Patriots’ go-to hitter, finishing with a career-high 313 kills. She also posted 212 digs and added 35 aces to take home first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors. Ding completed her career ranked ninth in program history in kills.

Cecilia Smith, Albemarle The senior setter posted 503 assists, 188 digs, 26 aces and 10 blocks to secure first-team all-district honors for the Patriots. She finished her career ranked sixth in the program’s record book with 1,200 assists.

Maya Veselinovic, Covenant Veselinovic made quite an impact in her first season at Covenant. The sophomore setter was a stalwart for the Eagles, posting 457 assists, 148 digs, 130 kills and a team-high 62 aces. She was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Conference and second-team VISAA Division II all-state performer for Covenant.

Libero

Amelia Tomlinson, Western Albemarle Tomlinson posted more than 222 digs and moved into the top 10 on the program’s all-time list with 414 in two seasons. The Liberty University commit also contributed 53 aces to take home first-team all-district and all-region honors as well as second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state accolades.

Second team

Kayla Gentry, Fluvanna County

Jillian Davis, Fluvanna County

Ella Weaver, William Monroe

Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Lyndsey Stemland, Monticello

London Constant, Covenant

Mae Hawkins, William Monroe

Isabelle Garrett, Fluvanna County

Shelby Crawford, Fluvanna County

Presley Stroud, Albemarle

Sequoyah Sorensen, Western Albemarle

Juliana Murphy, Western Albemarle

Katie Lowe, Covenant

Whitlee Swink, Madison County

Presleigh Braxton, Miller

Martha Oakey, STAB

Libero: Grace Sembrowich, Albemarle

Honorable mention

Anna Warren, Tandem Friends; Savannah Bragg, Louisa County; Elsa Miller, Charlottesville; Chelsea Hansen, Charlottesville; Hannah Ryan, Louisa County; Alyssa Hopkins, Louisa County; Brooke Napier, Fluvanna County; Molly McCall, Fluvanna County; Amelia Koch, Monticello; Katie O’Connor, Monticello; Brie Squires, Orange County; Gracie Cooke, Madison County; Kalli Monahan, Miller; Caroline Lang, STAB; Chandler Giles, Nelson County.