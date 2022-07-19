2022 All Central Virginia softball team

Player of the Year

Hannah Hearl, Orange County

For the second year in a row, Hearl was nothing short of sensational in the circle for Orange County. The sophomore pitcher struck out 229 batters in 115.1 innings to go along with a 0.85 ERA and a 17-2 record for the Hornets. She allowed just 14 earned runs and walked just 20 batters to garner first team all-Jefferson District, all-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors. At the plate, she hit .311 with two home runs and 14 RBI to help the Hornets reach the state quarterfinals.

First team

Pitchers

Emily Gillespie, Louisa County

Gillespie struck out 195 batters in 120.2 innings and posted a 0.52 ERA to garner Jefferson District Player of the Year honors. At the plate, she collected 14 hits, including a pair of triples and two home runs and was named a VHSL Class 4 second team all-state selection.

Mara Woolford, William Monroe

Woolford was a steady force in the circle for William Monroe this season. She led the team in strikeouts and victories as she earned first team all-district and all-region honors for the Greene Dragons.

Katie O’Connor, Monticello

O’Connor struck out 117 batters in 57 innings of work. She posted a 5-4 record with a 1.10 ERA to secure first-team all-district honors. At the plate, she hit .425 with 28 hits, 27 runs scored, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases.

Catcher

Reese Rogers, Orange County

Rogers played a major role in the Hornets' run to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. Offensively, she hit .446 with a pair of home runs and 19 RBI. She finished the season with 33 hits, including eight doubles and three triples, while scoring 27 runs. She earned first-team all-district and all-region honors and second-team all-state recognition.

First base

Jachelle Mosley, Orange County

Mosley batted .471 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBI to earn all-district, all-region and all-state honors. She tallied 33 hits, including nine doubles, two triples and 18 runs scored for the Hornets.

Second base

Savannah Bragg, Louisa County

Bragg hit .434 with a team-high 33 hits. She posted three doubles, scored 20 runs and stole 10 bases en route to being a first team all-district performer for the Lions

Shortstop

Rachel Hill, William Monroe

Hill was a clutch performer all season for William Monroe. Whether it was making a big throw across the diamond, or coming through with a clutch hit in a pressure situation, Hill delivered. She was a first team all-district and all-region selection for the Greene Dragons as well as a VHSL Class 3 second team all-state pick.

Third base

Wynter Morris, Western Albemarle

Morris hit a whopping .556 with six home runs and 38 RBI. She also scored 23 runs and didn’t commit an error at the hot corner to garner first team all-Jefferson District honors for the Warriors.

Outfield

Haley Martin, Orange County

Martin hit .458 with a team-high five home runs and 21 RBI. She tallied 32 hits, including five doubles and six triples, and scored 26 runs to garner all-district, all-region and second team VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

Avery Shifflett, William Monroe

Shifflett led the team in runs scored, hits and stolen bases and was a tough out at the top of the Greene Dragons' lineup. She earned first team all-district and all-region honors and also was a first-team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection after helping William Monroe earn a state tournament berth.

Kendyll Eddins, William Monroe

Eddins was a steady performer for the Greene Dragons this past spring. She ranked among the team leaders in most offensive categories and was a first team all-district and all-region performer.

Utility

Maddox Pleasants, Louisa County

Pleasants hit 382 with 22 hits, three doubles and 13 RBI offensively. She also struck out 24 batters and allowed 13 earned runs in 33 innings of work in the circle as she garnered all-Jefferson District honors.

Designated hitter

Dara Sharpe, Louisa County

Sharpe hit .392 with two home runs and drove in 19 runs as the Lions reached the Region 4D semifinals. She tallied 29 hits, including eight doubles and a pair of triples and scored 23 runs to garner all-district and all-region honors for the Lions.

Second team

Pitcher

Kirsten Fitzgerald, Fluvanna County

Madison Steppe, Monticello

Ananya Madaan, Western Albemarle

Catcher

Braelyn Via, Fluvanna County

First base

Makayla Gentry, Fluvanna County

Savannah Meade, William Monroe

Second base

Shantrice Rush, Fluvanna County

Kylie Jenkins, Madison County

Riley Rocha, William Monroe

Shortstop

Sammi Deitsch, Monticello

Third base

Kourtney Kidd, Louisa County

Outfield

Lydia Gillespie, Louisa County

Willow Barr, Monticello

Madison Owen, Fluvanna County

Brooke Napier, Fluvanna County

Caroline Perkins, Albemarle

Karly Hance, Fluvanna County

Utility

Sydney Gibson, Fluvanna County

Meaghan Dean, Madison County

Taylor Mallory, William Monroe