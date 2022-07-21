2022 All Central Virginia girls track and field team

Athlete of the Year

Reese Dalton, Covenant

It was a banner year for Reese Dalton, who found success in every sport she competed in at Covenant. In the fall, she finished second in the VISAA Division II state cross country championships, then in the winter, she sank several clutch free throws in the state semifinals to help the Eagles' girls basketball team secure a berth in the state championship game. In the spring, she captured gold in the 800 (2:21.19) and was second in the 3,200 (11:41.21) at the VISAA Division II state outdoor track and field championships.

First team

Shea Hart, Fluvanna County

Hart captured gold in the 55-meter hurdles (8.64) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships. She then wrapped up a sensational track career for the Flucos with a runner-up performance in the 300 intermediate hurdles (46.61) and a third-place showing in the 100-meter hurdles (15.73) in June at the outdoor state meet.

Evelyn Brantley, Charlottesville

Brantley captured gold in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.88) at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championships last month. She also placed was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.05) at the state outdoor meet and earned a third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (9.06) at the state indoor championships back in February.

Kate McLearen, Madison County

McLearen won gold in the 3,200 (11:45.74) in her final high school track meet at the VHSL Class 2 track and field outdoor championships. She also was third in the 800 (2:24.47).

Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

Gardiner added to her distance running dominance by winning another state championship. After winning the VISAA state cross country championship in the fall, the sophomore took home top honors in the 3,200 at the state outdoor track and field championships with a time of 11:41.19.

Sadie Adams, Western Albemarle

Adams teamed with Hailey Hodson, Jenna Stutzman and Jordan Stone to take home gold in the 4x800-meter relay (9:19.47) at the VHSL Class 4 state outdoor track and field championships. She also was third in the 3,200 (10:41.79) at the state outdoor meet. In February, she placed third in the 1,000 (3:04.55) and the 1,600 (4:59.68) and won gold with the 4x800-meter relay team in at the state indoor meet (9:32.90).

Madelyn Gypson, Albemarle

Gypson placed second in the 1,600 (5:14.95) at the VHSL Class 5 indoor track and field championships. In the spring, she earned runner-up honors in the 1,600 at the state outdoor meet with a time of 5:09.19.

Raina Fitzwater, Western Albemarle

Fitzwater raised the bar all season long for Western Albemarle’s girls track program. She capped the season with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault (10-9) at the VHSL Class 4 state track and field championship. She also finished tied for second in the pole vault (10-6) at the state indoor meet.

Hailey Hodson, Western Albemarle

Hodson finished second in the 1,000 (3:03.52) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships and was fifth in the 800 (2:18.20) at the state outdoor meet. She also teamed with Sienna Collier, Jenna Stutzman and Jordan Stone to finish third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:07.27).

Jaelyn Lynch, Charlottesville

Lynch placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.89) and fourth in the triple jump (35-1) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in February. She followed that up with a runner-up performance in the 100-meter hurdles (15.64) and teamed with Rosie O’Shea, Wren Ackerman and Sahana Gupta to place third in the 4x100-meter relay (50.89) at the state outdoor track and field championships.

Dezmajia Carter, Louisa County

Carter placed third in the triple jump (36-7) to lead the Lions at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor championships in February. She followed that up with a fourth-place finish (35-6) in the same event during the spring state meet in June.

Josie Shields, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Shields turned in a terrific spring for St. Anne’s-Belfield’s girls track and field team, garnering all-state honors in the high jump. She cleared the bar at 4-10 to place third at the VISAA outdoor track and field championships.

Elizabeth Strobach, Western Albemarle

Strobach continued to excel as one of Central Virginia’s top high school pole vaulters. She finished tied for second in the pole vault (11-3) this spring during the VHSL Class 4 state track and field championships.

Jenna Stutzman, Western Albemarle

Stutzman shook off a lingering injury to earn all-state honors during the indoor and outdoor VHSL Class 4 all-state meet for Western Albemarle. She finished fifth in the 1,000 (3:06.67) at the state indoor meet, then closed out her high school career with a fourth-place effort in the 800 (2:17.64) at the state outdoor meet. She also was part of the Warriors' state champion 4X800 relay team.