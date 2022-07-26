2022 All Central Virginia girls tennis team

Player of the Year

Austin Winslow, Western Albemarle

Winslow capped a sensational high school career at Western Albemarle by leading the Warriors to another team championship. The senior standout went unbeaten in singles and doubles in the Jefferson District thanks to a consistent approach from the baseline. She also reached the Region 4D finals in both the singles and doubles tournament. In addition, she scored the decisive victory to clinch the Warriors' win over Jamestown in the VHSL Class 4 state championship match.

First team

Mia Shen, Albemarle

Shen turned in another stellar campaign as the No. 1 player in the Albemarle lineup. The senior standout posted a 15-3 singles record and added 14 more victories in doubles as the Patriots captured the Region 5D championship and earned a VHSL Class 5 state tournament berth. She won her state tournament singles match against Deep Run and finished her career with 50 singles victories.

Grace Nolasco, Western Albemarle

Nolasco was another consistent player at the top of the lineup for Western Albemarle and was nearly unbeatable against Jefferson District opponents. Anchored by a strong serve and a fiery passion to compete, she was a key cog in the Warriors' run to the VHSL Class 4 state title.

Emma Paitrick, Albemarle

Paitrick was a stabilizing force for a young Patriots team that continued to raise the bar. She posted an impressive 19-1 singles record this season while splitting time between No. 1 and No. 2 singles. She played a key role in the Patriots' victory over Massaponax in the regional tournament. She also went 14-2 in doubles this season.

Alison Selverstone, Western Albemarle

Selverstone was nothing short of dominant in the middle of the lineup for Western Albemarle this season. She utilized her strong serve and showcased confidence every time she took the court. Selverstone was unbeaten at No. 3 singles for the Warriors this season and helped set the tone for her team as an emotional leader.

Maddie Farmer, Western Albemarle

Farmer was another veteran presence for the Western Albemarle tennis program this season. She was not afraid of the big moment and was a machine from the baseline when constructing points. She posted an unbeaten mark in both singles and doubles for the Warriors en route to capturing another state title.

Catie Swansiger, Albemarle

Swansiger was a pleasant surprise for Coach Ian Lyons and the Albemarle girls tennis team this season. She stepped right into the lineup and proved she belonged. Swansiger made opponents work for every point and was undefeated throughout the regular season for the Patriots.

Stella Moon, Monticello

Moon was a revelation for the Monticello girls tennis program this season. The freshman was not intimidated in her first high school campaign and held her own against some of the best players in the state. She represented the Mustangs in the Region 3C tournament and advanced to the regional semifinals.

Lucy Evans, Western Albemarle

Evans continued to gain confidence in her game this season and blossomed into a rising star for Western Albemarle. She was dominant at the bottom half of the Warriors' lineup and was not afraid to grind out points against her opponents. She finished undefeated in singles play and also was a top doubles performer for the Warriors.