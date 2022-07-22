2022 All Central Virginia girls soccer team

Player of the Year

Katie Manley, Albemarle

No player in Central Virginia was more adept at scoring goals this spring than Manley. The senior midfielder scored a team-high 22 goals and added seven assists to take home Jefferson District Player of the Year honors. She also was an all-Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 first team all-state performer while helping lead the Patriots to the Jefferson District championship.

First team

Forward

Elizabeth Burns, Charlottesville

Burns scored a team-high 23 goals and added six assists despite missing three games because of an injury. She was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer and was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state second team.

Devon Higginbottom, Albemarle

Higginbottom scored 16 goals and tallied 18 assists for the Jefferson District champion Patriots and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 5D performer as well as a VHSL Class 5 all-state second team selection.

Madeline St. Amand, Albemarle

St. Amand scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists for the Patriots. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Kaitlyn Craddock, Monticello

Craddock led the Mustangs in scoring and was always a threat on the attack. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Paige Hoffman, William Monroe

Hoffman led the Greene Dragons in scoring as they won the Northwestern District title. She was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 3B performer.

Midfield

Cristina Valladares, Fluvanna County

Valladares was among the team leaders in goals and assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 All-State selection.

Makayla Hargrove, Covenant

Hargrove led a young Covenant team with 16 goals and five assists this season. She was named a first team All-Blue Ridge Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II all-state performer.

Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Johnson led the Saints in goals and assists and was a first team All-LIS selection and a second team VISAA Division I all-state honoree.

Sydney Devory, William Monroe

Devory ranked among the Greene Dragons' top playmakers. The Washington & Lee commit was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B selection and a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer this season.

Nicole Bilchick, Western Albemarle

Bilchick was a steady force on both ends of the field for Western. Offensively, she was not afraid to join the attack and was a force defensively in shutting down opposing attackers. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the Warriors.

Defense

Emma McMullan, Albemarle

McMullan was a stabilizing force defensively for Albemarle this season, but wasn’t afraid to push forward into the attack. She tallied six goals and six assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the Patriots.

Amalia Ventre, Charlottesville

Ventre was a bona fide stopper at center back for the Black Knights this past spring. She tallied a goal and two assists while also marking the toughest offensive assignment on the opposing team. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Catherine Domecq, Western Albemarle

Domecq spent time both at forward and defense and was excellent in both positions for the Warriors. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Teylan Becker, Monticello

Becker had precise positioning and was always in the right place to shut down opposing forwards. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Livi Sharff, William Monroe

Sharff was the backbone of the Greene Dragons' back line as they made a strong postseason push. She was named to the all-Northwestern District first team and was a second team All-Region 3B selection for a Greene Dragons team that hosted a regional playoff game.

Michelle Thompson, Madison County

Thompson played like a veteran wise beyond her years and looked very comfortable as the leader of the Mountaineers' back line. She was a first team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B defender.

Goalkeeper

Sydney Alexander, Albemarle

Alexander has been a mainstay in goal for Albemarle in each of the past two seasons and continued to get better with every game. The senior netminder posted numerous clean sheets for the Patriots and led her team to a district title. She was a first team All-Jefferson District selection.

Second team

Forward

Samantha Fischer, Albemarle

Reilly Bonham, Albemarle

Kayleigh Long, Western Albemarle

Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle

Evelyn DeMers, Fluvanna County

Taylor Mills, Orange County

Laney Fayard, Orange County

Midfield

Carolina Chao, Charlottesville

Cami Weber, Albemarle

Lana Ortiz, Albemarle

Gaddie Marquez, Monticello

Elsa Martin, Monticello

Defense

Reese Bonham, Albemarle

Reese Coggeshall, Western Albemarle

Piper LaRochelle, Fluvanna County

Maggie McWilliams, Fluvanna County

Kamryn Rock, Orange County

Anjolena Crain, Orange County

Goalkeeper

Elana Romesburg, Western Albemarle