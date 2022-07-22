2022 All Central Virginia girls soccer team

Player of the Year
Katie Manley, Albemarle
No player in Central Virginia was more adept at scoring goals this spring than Manley. The senior midfielder scored a team-high 22 goals and added seven assists to take home Jefferson District Player of the Year honors. She also was an all-Region 5D and VHSL Class 5 first team all-state performer while helping lead the Patriots to the Jefferson District championship.
First team
Forward
Elizabeth Burns, Charlottesville
Burns scored a team-high 23 goals and added six assists despite missing three games because of an injury. She was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer and was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state second team.
Devon Higginbottom, Albemarle
Higginbottom scored 16 goals and tallied 18 assists for the Jefferson District champion Patriots and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 5D performer as well as a VHSL Class 5 all-state second team selection.
Madeline St. Amand, Albemarle
St. Amand scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists for the Patriots. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Kaitlyn Craddock, Monticello
Craddock led the Mustangs in scoring and was always a threat on the attack. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Paige Hoffman, William Monroe
Hoffman led the Greene Dragons in scoring as they won the Northwestern District title. She was a first team All-Northwestern District and second team All-Region 3B performer.
Midfield
Cristina Valladares, Fluvanna County
Valladares was among the team leaders in goals and assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 All-State selection.
Makayla Hargrove, Covenant
Hargrove led a young Covenant team with 16 goals and five assists this season. She was named a first team All-Blue Ridge Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II all-state performer.
Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Johnson led the Saints in goals and assists and was a first team All-LIS selection and a second team VISAA Division I all-state honoree.
Sydney Devory, William Monroe
Devory ranked among the Greene Dragons' top playmakers. The Washington & Lee commit was a first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B selection and a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer this season.
Nicole Bilchick, Western Albemarle
Bilchick was a steady force on both ends of the field for Western. Offensively, she was not afraid to join the attack and was a force defensively in shutting down opposing attackers. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the Warriors.
Defense
Emma McMullan, Albemarle
McMullan was a stabilizing force defensively for Albemarle this season, but wasn’t afraid to push forward into the attack. She tallied six goals and six assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the Patriots.
Amalia Ventre, Charlottesville
Ventre was a bona fide stopper at center back for the Black Knights this past spring. She tallied a goal and two assists while also marking the toughest offensive assignment on the opposing team. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Catherine Domecq, Western Albemarle
Domecq spent time both at forward and defense and was excellent in both positions for the Warriors. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Teylan Becker, Monticello
Becker had precise positioning and was always in the right place to shut down opposing forwards. She was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Livi Sharff, William Monroe
Sharff was the backbone of the Greene Dragons' back line as they made a strong postseason push. She was named to the all-Northwestern District first team and was a second team All-Region 3B selection for a Greene Dragons team that hosted a regional playoff game.
Michelle Thompson, Madison County
Thompson played like a veteran wise beyond her years and looked very comfortable as the leader of the Mountaineers' back line. She was a first team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B defender.
Goalkeeper
Sydney Alexander, Albemarle
Alexander has been a mainstay in goal for Albemarle in each of the past two seasons and continued to get better with every game. The senior netminder posted numerous clean sheets for the Patriots and led her team to a district title. She was a first team All-Jefferson District selection.
Second team
Forward
Samantha Fischer, Albemarle
Reilly Bonham, Albemarle
Kayleigh Long, Western Albemarle
Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle
Evelyn DeMers, Fluvanna County
Taylor Mills, Orange County
Laney Fayard, Orange County
Midfield
Carolina Chao, Charlottesville
Cami Weber, Albemarle
Lana Ortiz, Albemarle
Gaddie Marquez, Monticello
Elsa Martin, Monticello
Defense
Reese Bonham, Albemarle
Reese Coggeshall, Western Albemarle
Piper LaRochelle, Fluvanna County
Maggie McWilliams, Fluvanna County
Kamryn Rock, Orange County
Anjolena Crain, Orange County
Goalkeeper
Elana Romesburg, Western Albemarle