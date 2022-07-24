2022 All Central Virginia girls lacrosse team

Player of the Year

Addi Foster, St. Anne’s-Belfield

St. Anne’s-Belfield has a long-standing tradition of producing elite lacrosse players. Addi Foster etched her name in program history this year after leading the Saints to their first Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state title in more than a decade. The midfielder scored 66 goals and added 27 assists for the state champion Saints. She also won 69 draw controls and was a true two-way player for STAB as she garnered All-LIS and VISAA Division I all-state honors.

First team

Attack

Martha Oakey, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Oakey scored a team-high 86 goals and added 36 assists to finish with 122 points on the season. She also won 113 draw controls and was the Prep League Player of the Year. She also was a VISAA first team all-state performer and a USA High School All-American.

Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle

Greene led the Warriors with 59 goals and nine assists to finish with 68 points. She also won 134 draw controls and collected 27 ground balls to garner Region 4A Player of the Year and first team VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

Lellie King, St. Anne’s-Belfield

King scored 40 goals and added seven assists for the Saints. She also was formidable at the X with 48 draw controls and was a first team VISAA all-state performer.

Sophia Bombardieri, Albemarle

Bombardieri tallied a career-high 47 goals and added 43 assists to finish the season with a career-high 90 points. She also posted 33 draw controls and was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D performer as well as a second team VHSL Class 5 all-state performer.

Maggie Craytor, Western Albemarle

Craytor tallied 67 goals and 16 assists to finish with a career-high 93 points for the Warriors. She also added 18 ground balls as she garnered all-district, all-region and VHSL Class 4 second team all-state honors.

Sophie Lanahan, Western Albemarle

Lanahan tallied 20 goals and added a team-high 84 assists as she finished with 106 points. She also registered 22 ground balls and was a first-team all-district, all-region and second team all-state selection.

Midfielders

Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Poindexter scored 70 goals and added 29 assists to lead the Eagles to a state championship. She also recorded 95 draw controls and 68 ground balls and was named the Blue Ridge Conference and VISAA Division II Player of the Year.

Tilly Matheson, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Matheson tallied 32 goals and seven assists in a very balanced STAB offensive attack. She also posted 15 draw controls and was a first team All-LIS and VISAA all-state performer.

Kerrigan Poindexter, Covenant

Poindexter scored a Central Virginia-best 84 goals and added 26 assists to finish with 110 points. She also scooped up 57 ground balls as she earned all-conference and all-state honors.

Lauren Grady, Albemarle

Grady registered 63 goals and 37 assists to finish with 100 points for a young Patriots team that continued to improve throughout the season. She also recorded 105 draw controls and 54 ground balls and caused 24 turnovers. She earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors and was recently selected to join the U.S. Developmental Team. Grady also was invited to play in the Under Armour All-American Tournament.

Margaret-Ann Graves, Covenant

Graves scored 49 goals and tallied 13 assists to finish with 62 points. She also was sound defensively, finishing with 39 draw controls and 47 ground balls as she took home All-BRC and All-VISAA first-team honors.

Alison Swartout, Monticello

Swartout led the Mustangs with 65 goals and 15 assists. She also posted 79 draw controls, 24 forced turnovers and 53 ground balls. The University of Delaware signee was a first team all-district, all-region and VHSL all-state selection.

Defense

Sophie Gangemi, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Gangemi routinely drew the top offensive player on the opposing team and more often than not neutralized them. She also contributed offensively with 10 goals, six assists and 32 draw controls. Gangemi was a first team All-LIS and VISAA all-state performer.

Meredith Missana, Albemarle

Missana was a model of defensive consistency for a young Patriots team this past spring. She was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D performer and was selected as a member of the VHSL Class 5 all-state second team.

Cara Hamil, Covenant

Hamil looked wise beyond her years as a top defender for Covenant. The freshman defender scooped up 25 ground balls to anchor the defense. She was a first team all-conference and VISAA all-state selection.

Grace Shook, Western Albemarle

Shook was the glue and steady force for a young Western Albemarle squad this past spring. She scored a goal and had 11 ground balls on the season for the Warriors. She was a first team all-district and all-region performer.

Goalkeeper

Katy Varaksa, Covenant

Varaksa emerged as an elite goalkeeper this past spring after backstopping Covenant to a state title. The netminder recorded 114 saves with a shutout and allowed an average of less than six goals a game. She also picked up 48 ground balls en route to earning All-BRC and All-VISAA first-team honors.

Second team

Attack

Reeve Goldstein, Western Albemarle

Anna Kate Simpson, Covenant

Raleigh Foster, STAB

Midfield

Ella Dofflemyer, Albemarle

Juliana Murphy, Western Albemarle

Kendall Gibson, Monticello

Defense

Lina Touririne, Covenant

Josie Martin, Albemarle

Alice Bagley, Monticello

Goalkeeper

Kennedy Buntrock, Western Albemarle