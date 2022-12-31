2022 All Central Virginia football: Special teams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Lucas Osada, Woodberry Forest

Osada has been an elite performer on special teams throughout his career at Woodberry Forest. This fall was no different. He posted 23 touchbacks on kickoffs and also converted a crucial onside kick to help spark a comeback win over Trinity Episcopal. He was a first-team Prep League performer.

Punter

Lucas Osada, Woodberry Forest

Osada averaged 44.7 yards per punt, including an average hang time of 3.91 seconds, as he helped the Tigers flip the field throughout games. His longest punt traveled 70 yards, with a 4.25 hang time. He was a first-team All-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state selection.

Kick returner

Isaac Lewis, Fluvanna County

Lewis was a spark plug on special teams all season long for Fluvanna County, posting 582 yards on kickoff returns, including an area-high four touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer for the Flucos.

Punt returner

Dyzier Carter, Louisa County

Speaking of dynamic playmakers, no one brought fans to their feet more than Carter when he had the ball in his hands in the open field. The freshman averaged 22 yards per punt return, including the longest for 39 yards. He returned one punt for a touchdown and was a first-team all-district performer.