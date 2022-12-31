2022 All Central Virginia football: Offense

Player of the Year

Landon Wilson, Louisa County

The senior quarterback competed 107 of 191 passes for a career-high 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns as he led one of Central Virginia’s most dynamic offenses. He also rushed for 567 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Lions to a sixth straight Jefferson District title. The Emory & Henry commit was named Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-region performer.

First team Quarterback

Amaje Parker, Albemarle

Parker threw for a career-high 2,630 yards and 34 touchdowns and just four interceptions for an Albemarle team that reached the Region 5D playoffs. He also rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. During a three-game stretch in October, Parker threw for 500 yards and was responsible for 15 touchdowns during wins over Goochland, Charlottesville and Orange County.

Running backs

Savion Hiter, Louisa County

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back shredded opposing defenses for a mind-boggling 11.7 yards a carry this season as he finished the season with 1,526 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, finishing with 21 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns and earned first-team all-district and all-region honors.

Polo Hill, Albemarle

Hill averaged 10.1 yards per rush and finished the season with 1,220 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 450 yards and eight touchdowns as he took home first-team all-district honors.

Malachi Terrell, Blue Ridge

Terrell averaged 9.1 yards a carry and finished with 1,208 yards and 19 touchdowns for a Barons team that just missed out on a VISAA Division II state playoff berth. He was a first-team all-conference and first-team all-state selection.

Wide receivers

Noah Grevious, Albemarle

Grevious hauled in a career-high 72 catches for 1,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in Coach Brandon Isaiah Sr.’s up-tempo offensive scheme. He was a first-team all-district and second-team Region 5D selection for the Patriots.

Dyzier Carter, Louisa County

Carter caught 46 passes for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first varsity season for the Lions. He also rushed 18 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns and was a first-team all-district and all-region selection.

Zach Pirtle, Covenant

Despite facing double and sometimes even triple teams, Pirtle posted a team-high 57 receptions for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 13 yards per catch as the Eagles claimed their third VISFL 8-man state title in program history. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state performer.

Landon Ellis, Woodberry Forest

Ellis amassed 1,223 yards of total offense for the Tigers and was responsible for 18 touchdowns as he rotated between receiver, running back and quarterback. The Richmond signee caught 32 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns in his primary role with the Tigers. Ellis also rushed for 454 yards and 12 touchdowns and was quite effective inside the red zone. He also showcased his arm talent as he threw for 223 yards and another score as he took home Prep League Offensive Player of the Year and VISAA Division I all-state honors.

All-purpose

Mark Wamhoff, Covenant

Wamhoff completed an eye-popping 77% of his passes for 1,674 yards and 31 touchdowns (with no interceptions) in nine games. He also got the job done on the ground with 595 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a VISFL state title. He was named Blue Ridge Conference and VISFL Player of the Year.

Offensive line

Elijah Brooks, Louisa County

Brooks was a driving force up front for Louisa County’s offensive line this season, opening holes for its quick-strike offense. The VMI signee was a pile mover in the run game and was just as stout in pass protection for the Lions. He was a first-team all-district and all-region performer for the Lions.

Jherkeem Banks, Louisa County

Banks was one of the most improved linemen in the Jefferson District this season. The offensive tackle was a pillar of strength in pass coverage while protecting Wilson’s blind side. He also held his own in the run game as he took home first-team all-district and all-region honors.

Émile Beaulieu, Woodberry Forest

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder surrendered just two sacks and six quarterback pressures all season for the Tigers. He was also a first-team All-Prep League performer and second-team all-state selection.

Chase Rollins, Orange County

Rollins imposed his will in the trenches and was a focal point in Coach Jesse Lohr’s offense up front. Rollins was a first-team all-district selection for the Hornets.

Koran Mosby, Albemarle

Mosby was a model of consistency for Albemarle this season. The senior lineman thrived in the trenches for the Patriots and was an integral part of the team’s success this season. Mosby was a first-team all-district performer.

Kainan Miller, Western Albemarle

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle did a great job setting the edge in the Warriors’ power ground attack. He was a first-team all-district selection.

Athlete

Christian Simpson, Orange County

Simpson flourished as the featured back in Orange County’s offense this season, amassing 1,609 yards of total offense for the Hornets. He rushed for 1,033 yards and also caught 21 passes for more than 400 yards.

Second team

QB: Camden Brewer, Blue Ridge

QB: Wade Fox, Madison County

RB: Bubba Wells, Orange County

RB: Bubba Shifflett, Western Albemarle

RB: Eddison Duolo, Charlottesville

RB: Jonathan Newton, Covenant

WR: Christian Humes, Albemarle

WR: Austin Williford, STAB

WR: Chance Mallory, STAB

WR: William Dickey, Madison County

WR: Daelan Powell-Jackson, William Monroe

TE: Brady Lam, William Monroe

OL: Trey Clatterbuck, Orange County

OL: Shane Bibb, Louisa County

OL: Braden McIntire, Louisa County

OL Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle

OL: Jared Morris, Fluvanna County

OL: Nikko Jackson-Hopper, Charlottesville

ATH: Austin Talley, Louisa County

ATH: Brandon Herring, Monticello

ATH: Hunter Rockhill, Woodberry Forest

Honorable mention

Takai Comfort, Louisa County; Anthony Wiseman, Fork Union; Jeremiah Wharton, Orange County; Brody Foran, Orange County; JaePharoah Carpenter, Orange County; Jaden Steppe, Western Albemarle; Jacob Morris, Fluvanna County; Christian Lambert, Fluvanna County; Matt Burns, Charlottesville; Utsab Rai, Charlottesville; Kamren Martin, Blue Ridge; Connor Horan, Blue Ridge; Leonardo Figueroa Torres, Blue Ridge; Carson Hoewe, Blue Ridge; Billy Acton, Madison County; Jayden Scruggs, Madison County; Max Buford, STAB; Naquavious Giles, Albemarle; Santino Green, Albemarle; Selorm Kartey, Monticello; Jacob Messinger, Monticello; Terrance Early, Monticello; Christian Proffitt, Monticello; Lisaad Rose, Monticello; D’rhon Jackson, Monticello; Nathan Simon, Western Albemarle; Sethaun Nowell, Charlottesville.