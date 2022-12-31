2022 All Central Virginia football: Defense

Player of the Year

Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest

Mukam didn’t start playing football until three years ago in his native Canada, but has been quite the quick study as he emerged as one of the top defensive players in Central Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end registered 60 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and 10 for loss. He finished with three sacks and 14 quarterback hurries and was named first-team All-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state. The senior recently signed to play at Notre Dame.

First team Defensive back

Christian Humes, Albemarle

With a combination of great speed and instincts, Humes posted 30 tackles, a team-high five interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He was a first-team All-Jefferson District performer.

Sheldon Robinson, Woodberry Forest

Robinson led the Tigers with 101 tackles, including 22 solo stops. He added two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and an interception and was named first-team All-Prep League and second-team all-state.

Landon Wilson, Louisa County

Wilson led all Louisa defensive backs with 51 tackles, including 24 total stops. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with five and added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five pass breakups

Maleke Huntington, Louisa County

Harrington emerged as one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the Jefferson District this fall. He tallied 28 total tackles, including 16 solo stops, and finished with five pass breakups for the Lions.

Stephen Burton, Covenant

Burton was the ultimate glue guy for Covenant this fall during its run to the VISFL 8-man state title. He posted an area-high nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He also added 30 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns to garner all-conference and all-state honors.

Linebacker

Cameron Hawkins, Louisa County

Hawkins was a tackling machine, especially against the run, finishing with a team-high 125 stops. He tallied a team-high 15 tackles for loss and two sacks to go along with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. He also posted two pass breakups and a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown en route to being named Jefferson District Defensive Player of the Year.

Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle

Bassett led the Warriors defense with 75 tackles, including 57 solo stops. He also added 4.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles to take home first-team All-Jefferson District honors.

Savion Hiter, Louisa County

Hiter registered 49 tackles, including 21 solo stops and six tackles for loss for the Lions. He also posted a pair of sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Hiter was also a threat in pass coverage, finishing with three interceptions.

Bryant Chiles, Orange County

Chiles was a tone-setter all throughout his career at Orange County. He posted 95 tackles, including 75 solo stops, this season. He also chipped in 18 tackles for loss, six sacks and blocked a field goal for the Hornets as he took home all-district honors.

Isaiah Grevious, Albemarle

Grevious posted 90 tackles as a three-year starter. The VMI commit tallied five sacks, eight tackles for loss and forced five fumbles to take home all-district first-team honors.

Zahir Wolfe, Albemarle

Wolfe registered a team-high 93 tackles, including six behind the line of scrimmage. He also had a pair of interceptions, forced two fumbles and recorded a sack to take home first-team all-district honors.

Defensive line

Qwenton Spellman, Louisa County

Spellman was nearly unblockakble at the point of attack. He ranked second on the team with 82 tackles, including 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Towson commit also forced three fumbles, recorded two sacks and chipped in a pass breakup.

Rodney Lora, Woodberry Forest

Lora registered 57 tackles, including 13 solo stops, to rank among the team leaders in both categories. The North Carolina signee also tallied 11 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries and a trio of sacks to take home first-team All-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Elijah Brooks, Louisa County

Brooks led the team with 93 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and a team-high six sacks. The VMI signee also recovered two fumbles and returned one of them for a touchdown.

Malekye Hicks, Albemarle

Hicks registered 64 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss. He led the team with 10 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles en route to earning first-team All-Jefferson District and second-team All-Region 5D honors.

Koran Mosby, Albemarle

Mosby was stout against the run, finshing with 42 tackles, including 24 tackles for loss. He also could pressure the quarterback. Mosby tallied 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble and added an interception to take home all-district and all-region honors.

All-purpose

Nasir Lindsay, Albemarle

Lindsay split time between corner and safety and posted 40 tackles and a team-high 15 pass breakups. A true ball hawk, he posted three interceptions and was a first-team all-district performer.

Second team

DB: Eliiyjha Taylor, Blue Ridge

DB: Larry Smith III, Blue Ridge

DB: Aidan Foster, Madison County

DB: Naziere McIntosh, Orange County

DB: Dyzier Carter, Louisa County

LB: Morgan Tompkins, Madison County

LB: Aydan Wyant, Covenant

LB: Cedric Jungmann, Blue Ridge

LB: Sam Klapak, Louisa County

LB: Tyler Spano, Western Albemarle

LB: Isaac Rivera, Fork Union

DL: Kyle Keyton, Western Albemarle

DL: Grant Karczewski, Western Albemarle

DL: Chase Campbell, Covenant

DL: Lisaad Rose, Monticello

DL: Jared Morris, Fluvanna County

DL: Aylias Carter, Orange County

ATH: Austin Williford, STAB

ATH: Chance Mallory, STAB

ATH: Polo Hill, Albemarle

Honorable mention

Maddax Lee, Fork Union; Tommy Manganiello, Fork Union; Aaron McDaniel, Fork Union; Derrick Payton, Orange County; Brody Foran, Orange County.; Isaac Lewis, Fluvanna County; Marcus Dickerson, Fluvanna County; Christian Lambert, Fluvanna County; Linwood Perkins, Fluvanna County; Will Lawson, Charlottesville; Scoot Jones, Charlottesville; Semaj Dennis, Charlottesville; Bishop Paige, Charlottesville; Nikko Jackson-Hopper, Charlottesville; Sethaun Nowell, Charlottesville; Utsab Rai, Charlottesville; Hudson Toll, STAB; Mason Harry, STAB: Sebastian Hribik, Blue Ridge; Eliott Nahon, Blue Ridge; Malachi Terrell, Blue Ridge; Wyatt Tompkins, Madison County; Jayden Jenkins, Madison County; Charlie Sutton, Woodberry Forest; Tufan Khalilov, Albemarle.; Takai Comfort, Louisa County; Jaden Steppe, Western Albemarle; Tre Early, Monticello.