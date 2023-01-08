2022 All Central Virginia field hockey team

Player of the Year

Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle

Hughlett tallied 12 goals and 15 assists and was named Jefferson District Class 5 Player of the Year. A second-team all-region performer, her combination of nifty stickwork and field vision was paramount in the Patriots’ run to another undefeated regular season and Jefferson District championship.

Forwards

Caroline Hughlett, AlbemarleThe senior forward registered a team-high 28 goals and added eight assists and was one of the elite finishers around the cage for the Patriots. She was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D performer.

Reese Murray, MonticelloMurray was an offensive force for Monticello throughout her career, and this season was no exception. She tallied a team-high eight goals and contributed seven assists for the Mustangs. Defensively, she also registered a save to take home all-district and all-region honors.

Kaley Maynard, AlbemarleMaynard tallied a career-high 11 goals and added seven assists for the Jefferson District champion Patriots. She was a first-team all-district and second-team all-region performer at forward.

Lauren Grady, AlbemarleGrady capped off a sensational field hockey career at Albemarle with another strong season for the Patriots. The senior forward tallied eight goals and added three assists to take home first-team all-district honors.

Maggie Johnson, Orange CountyJohnson tallied a team-high 15 goals for the Hornets and added an assist and garnered all-district and all-region honors.

Jaelyn Lynch, CharlottesvilleLynch led CHS in goals and was a focal point of the Black Knights’ attack. She was a first-team all-district performer for Charlottesville.

Midfielders

Margaret Ann Graves, CovenantGraves tallied five goals and five assists for the Eagles. She was named Blue Ridge Conference Player of the Year, team Most Valuable Player and was a VISAA Division II first-team all-state selection.

Brynn Pemberton, STABPemberton tallied a pair of goals and an assist for a young, but improving Saints squad. She was a first-team All-LIS selection as well as a first-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.

Kendall Gibson, MonticelloGibson was the creative maestro for Monticello. Offensively, she tallied five goals and added a team-high nine assists for the Mustangs. Defensively, Gibson recorded six saves to take home all-district and all-region honors.

Kenzie King, AlbemarleKing tallied a career-high 10 goals and added 10 assists for the Patriots. She was a first-team all-district and second-team all-region performer.

Reeve Goldstein, Western AlbemarleGoldstein has a strong nose for the goal and solid stickwork that helped her avoid defenders. She was a first-team all-district and all-region performer for the Warriors.

Maggie Lynn, AlbemarleLynn was a core member of an incredible senior class at Albemarle that captured multiple Jefferson District titles. The senior scored five goals and tallied seven assists for the Patriots and received all-district and all-region honors.

Defense

Riley Maynard, AlbemarleMaynard was a model of consistency on the back line for the Patriots all season. She played every second of every game and was one of the strong contributing forces for Albemarle’s run to another Jefferson District title.

Eleanor Buchanan, Western AlbemarleBuchanan was a multi-faceted performer for the Warriors last fall. She was among the team leaders in scoring and one of the top distributors for a Western team that reached the postseason. She was a first-team all-district performer.

McLean Stokes, Western AlbemarleStokes was an elite stopper inside the circle for the Warriors as she took home first-team all-district accolades.

Mia Shuman, Orange CountyShuman was an impressive center defender for Orange County. The anchor of the Hornets’ corner defense, she even contributed offensively with a goal. Shuman was a first-team all-district and second-team all-region performer.

Hannah Rodgers, AlbemarleRodgers was the quarterback of the Patriots’ central defense before a midseason injury forced her out of the lineup. She was an all-district performer for Albemarle.

Utility

Avery Morris, Orange CountyMorris was a fixture on both sides of the field this past season for Orange County. She split time as a midfielder and defender and was a force in both capacities. Morris scored a goal and added two assists and earned all-district and all-region honors for the Hornets.

Goalkeeper

Caroline Perkins, AlbemarlePerkins turned in an impressive campaign between the pipes for the Patriots. The senior had an eye-popping .940 save percentage during the regular season and conceded just one goal. She was a first-team all-region and all-district performer.

Ava Barnes, MonticelloBarnes was a brick wall defensively for Monticello this season. She posted an .810 save percentage on the season with 52 saves and allowed just 12 goals in 11 games. She raised her level in the postseason, making 14 saves in a state quarterfinal loss to Poquoson. She was an all-district and all-region performer.

Second team

Forwards

Kaki Harris, Western Albemarle

Peyton Marshall, Fluvanna County

Alyson Seidman, Charlottesville

Midfielders

Mallory Greslick, Louisa County

Maggie Claytor, Western Albemarle

Anna Amato, Fluvanna County

Defense

Camryn Lohr, Orange County

Nicole Creel, Louisa County

Molly Goodall, Western Albemarle

Utility

Hadeyn Barnes, Monticello

Laurelei Choi, Louisa County

Cloey Woolford, Orange County

Goalkeeper

Laney Fayard, Orange County

Maizey McCarthy, Western Albemarle

Honorable mention

Somer Wolfrey, Orange County; Alexis Fickes, Louisa County; Ashleigh Wheeler, Louisa County; Eavan Driscoll, Albemarle; Kelsey Kirkeide, Albemarle; Marquesa Peloquin, Albemarle; Corena Arbaugh, Monticello; Caroline Kaminski, Monticello; Jane Robinson, Monticello; Amelia Lewis , Monticello; Rylee Clay, Monticello; Caroline Culbreath, Monticello; Eliza Jaffe, Charlottesville; Rachel Rugumayo, Charlottesville; Mary Emma, Charlottesville; Skyler Powell, Western Albemarle; Gigi Hathaway, Western Albemarle; Teagan Bower, Fluvanna County.