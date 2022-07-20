2022 All Central Virginia boys track and field team

Athlete of the Year

Albert Asare, Woodberry Forest

Asare was all but unbeatable on the track this season for Woodberry Forest’s program. During the indoor season, he captured gold in the 55 meters (6.51), the 55-meter hurdles (7.57) and the 300 (35.50) at the VISAA Division I state meet to lead the Tigers to a state team championship. The senior was just as dominant during the outdoor season, winning state gold in the 110-meter hurdles (15.01) and the 300 intermediate hurdles with a new state record time of 38.51. He was named Prep League Athlete of the Year.

First team

Rodney Lora, Woodberry Forest

Lora epitomized consistency this year as he emerged as one of the premier field athletes in Central Virginia. During the indoor season, he captured gold in the shot put (55-8.75) to help the Tigers win the VISAA state team title. He was even more impressive during the outdoor season, winning state gold in the shot put (53-6.25) and the discus (154-6).

Ferenc Kovacs, Woodberry Forest

Kovacs took Central Virginia by storm last fall during the cross country season, winning the VISAA state championship. He built on that reputation with four individual state championships during the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. Kovacs won indoor state gold in the 1,000 (2:35.73) and the 1,600 (4:23.87) at the VISAA state championships. He followed that up with outdoor state titles in the 800 (1:57.35) and the 1,600 (4:17.04) and a second-place finish in the 3,200 (9:56.63).

Henry Sullivan, Western Albemarle

Sullivan expanded his role with the Warriors and emerged as one of the top all-around track and field athletes in the area. He captured gold in the 55-meter hurdles (7.62) and was fifth in the pole vault (12-0) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships. He followed that up with a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles (14.71) and an impressive runner-up finish in the pole vault (13-6) at the state outdoor championships.

Bazil Mathes, Monticello

Mathes captured his first state championship at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor meet when he won the 3,200 (9:19.54). He also took home bronze in the 1,600 (4:25.00). In February he finished third in the 3,200 (9:48.70) and was fifth in the 1,600 (4:32.29) at the state indoor track meet.

Dominique Julius, Fork Union

Julius earned all-state honors in multiple events at the VISAA outdoor state championships. The senior won gold in the long jump (23-0.5) and 400 (49.94) for the Blue Devils. During the indoor season, he teamed with Isaiah Burel, Christopher Mulder and Dominic Julius to win the 4x200-meter relay (1:31.77). He also finished second in the 55 meters (6.56) and the 300 (35.86).

Dominic Julius, Fork Union

Julius captured gold in the 100 meters (10.98) this spring at the VISAA state outdoor meet. He also finished third in the 400 (50.65). During the indoor season, he finished third in the 300 (36.36) and helped Fork Union win the win the 4x200-meter relay state title.

Jaden Ferguson, Woodberry Forest

Ferguson posted personal bests in the high jump (6-4) and long jump (23-2.75) to win gold at the VISAA state indoor meet. This spring, he finished tied for first in the high jump (6-4) at the state meet.

Walt Bannerman, Woodberry Forest

Bannerman was a key cog in Woodberry Forest’s sweep of VISAA state track titles this past school year. He tied for first in the pole vault (14-0), placed third in the triple jump (44-6 ½) and was fourth in the high jump (6-0) at the state outdoor track and field championships. Last winter, he placed third in the high jump (6-2) and fourth in the triple jump (43-00).

Hunter Garrett, Nelson County

Garrett raised some eyebrows this spring when he captured gold in the pole vault (11-0) at the VHSL Class 2 state outdoor track meet for the Governors. During the indoor season, the sophomore finished fourth at the state meet in the pole vault (8-9).

Edward Woltz, Woodberry Forest

Woltz had a memorable season in the field events for Woodberry Forest’s track program. During indoor season, he earned a share of first-place in the high jump with teammate Jaden Ferguson when he cleared the bar at 6-4. This past spring, he again shared first-place honors in the high jump with Ferguson at the VISAA state meet.

Sebastian Phillips, Woodberry Forest

Phillips finished the 2022 campaign as a state champion when he cleared the bar at 14-0 to earn a share of the title in the pole vault with teammate Walt Bannerman at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships.

Donovan Baker, Woodberry Forest

After injuries derailed his football season, Baker took home runner-up honors in the 100 meters (11.05) at the VISAA outdoor state track and field championships. During the indoor season, he placed third in the 55 meters (6.56) and was fifth in the 300 (36.65).

Robbie Handlesman, Woodberry Forest

Handlesman placed second in the long jump (23-1.25) and the 200 (22.41) for Woodberry Forest during the VISAA indoor state track and field championships. He also earned fourth-place finishes in the 100 meters (11.10) and the long jump (22-7) during the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships.

Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest

Mukam placed second in the shot put (52-2.5) and fifth in the discus (121-6) for the Tigers en route to a team state championship. He was also fifth in the shot put (42-9) at the state indoor track meet.

Isaiah Burle, Fork Union

Burel had a strong indoor track season for Fork Union. The senior sprinter garnered runner-up honors in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.15 seconds.

Aidan Girard, Fluvanna County

Girard finished second in the 500 (1:06.89) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track meet back in February. This past spring, he garnered runner-up honors in the 800 (1:59.15) for the Flucos.

Nicholas Emmert, Louisa County

Emmert finished second in the 3,200 (9:11.44) at the VHSL Class 4 state outdoor track and field championships in June. He was also third in the 1,600 (4:16.23) for the Lions in February at the state indoor meet.

Jonathan Kumer, Western Albemarle

Kumer earned runner-up honors in the 1,000 (2:29.70) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor championships in Lynchburg. He followed that up with a second-place finish in the 800 (1:53.98) for the Warriors in the outdoor state meet.

Chayse Sloane, Blue Ridge

Sloan led Blue Ridge’s track and field program during the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships, finishing second in the triple jump with a leap of 44-11. ​