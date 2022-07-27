2022 All Central Virginia boys tennis team

Player of the Year

Tobin Yates, Western Albemarle

Yates finished his high school career as one of the most decorated tennis players in Western Albemarle history. The senior was the leader of three state championship squads and captured a pair of state doubles titles for the Warriors. This past spring, he posted a perfect 12-0 mark in doubles action with partner Brader Eby as they cruised to the VHSL Class 4 state title. Individually, he was 14-3 in singles and earned the game-clinching point for the Warriors in the VHSL Class 4 state championship match. In addition, he was unbeaten this spring against opponents from Central Virginia.

First team

Luca Bonfigli, MonticelloBonfigli became just the second player in program history to reach the state finals in his first season at Monticello. He defeated Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin 6-3, 6-3 to win the VHSL Region 3C title, then advanced to the VHSL Class 3 championship match, where he dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Goochland’s Evan Bernstine.

Luke Kielbasa, Western AlbemarleKielbasa made great strides this spring and established himself as one of the best players in all of Central Virginia. He posted a 16-1 singles mark, including an undefeated record against public school opponents. Kielbasa raised his game to another level during the postseason, earning six straight wins. One of the most consistent baseline players in the area, Kielbasa also has a knack for prevailing in close matches.

Brader Eby, Western AlbemarleEby played No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles for most of the season and did not lose a match the entire spring. His dominance, both at the net and in the service game, continued into the postseason as he registered a 6-0 mark in singles and captured state gold in doubles and a state team championship with the Warriors.

Hayden Cook, AlbemarleCook turned in another stellar campaign for Albemarle and gave the team experience and consistency at the top of the lineup. He posted nine singles victories for the Patriots and advanced to the VHSL Region 5D semifinals. In doubles, he posted eight victories and also reached the regional semifinals.

Wade Sturman, Western AlbemarleSturman played No. 4 singles for most of the season and posted a perfect 16-0 mark. He also was 11-0 in doubles this spring and is poised for very big things moving forward.

Tanner Segraves, Western AlbemarleSegraves was a model of consistency and drive as part of a very deep lineup at Western Albemarle. Known for his determination and grit, Segraves posted a perfect 16-0 singles record this season and was 4-0 in doubles during the state tournament.

Luke Frank, CharlottesvilleFrank had a strong campaign for the Black Knights, earning the Jefferson District’s top seed in the Region 3C tournament. He won his opening match in straight sets, but dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin in the semifinals. He also reached the regional semifinals in doubles with partner Cole Neal.

Matthew Farina, CovenantFarina posted a 13-4 singles record for the Eagles, who who the Blue Ridge Conference title and reached the VISAA Division II state semifinals. In addition, he also reached the state singles semifinals.

Charlie Miller, Western AlbemarleMiller is the definition of a grinder and that hard work served him well this spring as a key contributor at Western Albemarle. After starting his high school career as the 13th player on a deep roster, the senior battled his way into a Top 6 role for the Warriors. This season, he rallied from a 5-4 deficit in the third set to pick up a big singles win against E.C. Glass in the state quarterfinals. He followed that up with a three-set singles win over Blacksburg in the state semifinals.