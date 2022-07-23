2022 All Central Virginia boys soccer team

Player of the Year

Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Vigilante was a freshman reserve on Western Albemarle’s 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship team. This spring, the senior played a starring role in the Warriors' run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship. Vigilante scored 11 goals and tallied six assists to secure co-Jefferson District and Region 4D player of the year honors. The Princeton commit also was named the VHSL Class 4 state player of the year.

First team

Forwards

Alex Keeton, Western Albemarle

Keeton displayed a flair for the dramatic this season as he routinely came up with big goals in key moments. He scored 15 goals and added five assists on the season. He scored four times in the postseason for Western Albemarle, including the game-winner in double overtime in the state semifinals against Smithfield. He was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.

Lucas Simpson, Charlottesville

Simpson was instant offense for Charlottesville all season long as the Black Knights advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. He scored an area-high 25 goals and added eight assists and was co-Jefferson District player of the year as well as a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.

Jake Benslimane, Woodberry Forest

Benslimane displayed a nose for the net as he led Woodberry Forest to the VISAA Division I state semifinals. He led the Tigers in goals, including a pair in the state semifinals against Cape Henry Collegiate. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in the Virginia Prep League and was a first team all-state performer.

Darrius Tyler, Covenant

Tyler blossomed into the role of top offensive weapon last fall as he led Covenant to another playoff run. He scored 10 goals and added 16 assists to take home all-conference and VISAA Division II all-state honors.

Midfield

Lucas Fuller, Charlottesville

Fuller scored six goals and added two assists en route to being named a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C selection as well as a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

William Graham, Western Albemarle

Graham combined his strong technical skills brilliantly with some creative moxie to help Western Albemarle win another state championship. He tallied seven goals and three assists on the season and scored the state title-clinching goal in the fifth round of penalty kicks for the Warriors. He was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer as well as a second team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Graham Dougald, Albemarle

Dougald led the Patriots with 12 goals, including the game-winner against Charlottesville, and tallied two assists to secure All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors.

Kameron Ward, William Monroe

Ward tallied nine goals and a team-high 10 assists to earn first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B honors as well as second team VHSL Class 3 all-state recognition.

Robbie Handelsman, Woodberry Forest

Handelsman was an offensive dynamo for Woodberry Forest as the Tigers secured a trip to the state final four. He ranked among the team leaders in goals and assists and was an All-Prep League and second-team VISAA all-state performer.

Graham Lenert, Charlottesville

Lenert was a force as a defensive midfielder, neutralizing opposing offenses. He also had the ability to move forward and make things happen in the final third. He was an All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C selection for the Black Knights. He also earned second team VHSL Class 3 all-state honors.

Will Acgtblu, Monticello

Acgtblu had a breakout season for Monticello and helped lead the Mustangs to a thrilling run to the Region 3C semifinals. He was among the team leaders in goals and assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer. He also was named a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.

Defense

Carter Shaffer, Western Albemarle

Shaffer was a pillar of strength in the back for Western Albemarle during its run to another state championship. He tallied two goals and two assists for the Warriors and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.

Samuel Crosby, Woodberry Forest

Crosby was a stone wall on the back line for Woodberry Forest’s soccer team last fall as the Tigers captured the Prep League title and reached the state semifinals. He was a first team All-Prep League performer and earned first-team all-state honors.

Soren Povisils, Charlottesville

Povisils was a model of consistency defensively for Charlottesville this past spring. He showcased his playmaking skills with four assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer as well as a second team VHSL all-state selection.

Andres Gonzalez, William Monroe

Gonzalez was physical force defensively for a William Monroe team that made a strong postseason run. He scored a goal for the Greene Dragons and was a first team All-Northwestern District, All-Region 3B selection and also earned second team VHSL Class 3 all-state honors.

Jack Dofflemyer, Albemarle

Dofflemyer made an immediate impact for Albemarle this season and fit right in among the top players in the area. He scored a goal for the Patriots and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Goalkeeper

Jacob Engel, Charlottesville

Engel provided stability in goal for Charlottesville this season and emerged as one of the top players in Central Virginia. A great athlete with impeccable instincts, the Black Knights keeper was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 3C selection and second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Second team

Forwards

Jamey Williamson, Western Albemarle

Maycol Echeverria, Albemarle

Karsten Graham, Covenant

Seth McLearen, Madison County

Bryan Rodriguez, William Monroe

Connor Spano, Western Albemarle

Midfielders

Chris Laing, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Josh Binggeli, William Monroe

Nate Herman, Madison County

Kevin Valladares, William Monroe

Jaime Velasco, William Monroe

Defense

Luke Davis, Albemarle

Braeden Weiss, Covenant

Bryce Breeden, Madison County

Tyler Strickland, William Monroe

Hayden Slayter, Monticello

Kelan Mills, William Monroe

Goalkeeper

Jack Anderson, William Monroe

Cullen Webster, Western Albemarle

Hunter Allen, Madison County​