2022 All Central Virginia boys soccer team

Player of the Year
Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle
Vigilante was a freshman reserve on Western Albemarle’s 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship team. This spring, the senior played a starring role in the Warriors' run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship. Vigilante scored 11 goals and tallied six assists to secure co-Jefferson District and Region 4D player of the year honors. The Princeton commit also was named the VHSL Class 4 state player of the year.
First team
Forwards
Alex Keeton, Western Albemarle
Keeton displayed a flair for the dramatic this season as he routinely came up with big goals in key moments. He scored 15 goals and added five assists on the season. He scored four times in the postseason for Western Albemarle, including the game-winner in double overtime in the state semifinals against Smithfield. He was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.
People are also reading…
Lucas Simpson, Charlottesville
Simpson was instant offense for Charlottesville all season long as the Black Knights advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. He scored an area-high 25 goals and added eight assists and was co-Jefferson District player of the year as well as a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.
Jake Benslimane, Woodberry Forest
Benslimane displayed a nose for the net as he led Woodberry Forest to the VISAA Division I state semifinals. He led the Tigers in goals, including a pair in the state semifinals against Cape Henry Collegiate. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in the Virginia Prep League and was a first team all-state performer.
Darrius Tyler, Covenant
Tyler blossomed into the role of top offensive weapon last fall as he led Covenant to another playoff run. He scored 10 goals and added 16 assists to take home all-conference and VISAA Division II all-state honors.
Midfield
Lucas Fuller, Charlottesville
Fuller scored six goals and added two assists en route to being named a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C selection as well as a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
William Graham, Western Albemarle
Graham combined his strong technical skills brilliantly with some creative moxie to help Western Albemarle win another state championship. He tallied seven goals and three assists on the season and scored the state title-clinching goal in the fifth round of penalty kicks for the Warriors. He was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer as well as a second team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.
Graham Dougald, Albemarle
Dougald led the Patriots with 12 goals, including the game-winner against Charlottesville, and tallied two assists to secure All-Jefferson District and All-Region 5D honors.
Kameron Ward, William Monroe
Ward tallied nine goals and a team-high 10 assists to earn first team All-Northwestern District and All-Region 3B honors as well as second team VHSL Class 3 all-state recognition.
Robbie Handelsman, Woodberry Forest
Handelsman was an offensive dynamo for Woodberry Forest as the Tigers secured a trip to the state final four. He ranked among the team leaders in goals and assists and was an All-Prep League and second-team VISAA all-state performer.
Graham Lenert, Charlottesville
Lenert was a force as a defensive midfielder, neutralizing opposing offenses. He also had the ability to move forward and make things happen in the final third. He was an All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C selection for the Black Knights. He also earned second team VHSL Class 3 all-state honors.
Will Acgtblu, Monticello
Acgtblu had a breakout season for Monticello and helped lead the Mustangs to a thrilling run to the Region 3C semifinals. He was among the team leaders in goals and assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer. He also was named a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.
Defense
Carter Shaffer, Western Albemarle
Shaffer was a pillar of strength in the back for Western Albemarle during its run to another state championship. He tallied two goals and two assists for the Warriors and was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4D and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.
Samuel Crosby, Woodberry Forest
Crosby was a stone wall on the back line for Woodberry Forest’s soccer team last fall as the Tigers captured the Prep League title and reached the state semifinals. He was a first team All-Prep League performer and earned first-team all-state honors.
Soren Povisils, Charlottesville
Povisils was a model of consistency defensively for Charlottesville this past spring. He showcased his playmaking skills with four assists and was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer as well as a second team VHSL all-state selection.
Andres Gonzalez, William Monroe
Gonzalez was physical force defensively for a William Monroe team that made a strong postseason run. He scored a goal for the Greene Dragons and was a first team All-Northwestern District, All-Region 3B selection and also earned second team VHSL Class 3 all-state honors.
Jack Dofflemyer, Albemarle
Dofflemyer made an immediate impact for Albemarle this season and fit right in among the top players in the area. He scored a goal for the Patriots and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Goalkeeper
Jacob Engel, Charlottesville
Engel provided stability in goal for Charlottesville this season and emerged as one of the top players in Central Virginia. A great athlete with impeccable instincts, the Black Knights keeper was a first team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 3C selection and second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
Second team
Forwards
Jamey Williamson, Western Albemarle
Maycol Echeverria, Albemarle
Karsten Graham, Covenant
Seth McLearen, Madison County
Bryan Rodriguez, William Monroe
Connor Spano, Western Albemarle
Midfielders
Chris Laing, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Josh Binggeli, William Monroe
Nate Herman, Madison County
Kevin Valladares, William Monroe
Jaime Velasco, William Monroe
Defense
Luke Davis, Albemarle
Braeden Weiss, Covenant
Bryce Breeden, Madison County
Tyler Strickland, William Monroe
Hayden Slayter, Monticello
Kelan Mills, William Monroe
Goalkeeper
Jack Anderson, William Monroe
Cullen Webster, Western Albemarle
Hunter Allen, Madison County