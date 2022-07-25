2022 All Central Virginia boys lacrosse team

Player of the Year

Tim Myers, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Myers continued the legacy of standout midfielders to excel for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys lacrosse program. The senior midfielder registered a team-best 68 goals and 37 assists to finish with 105 points as the Saints reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I quarterfinals. He scooped up 82 ground balls and was a first-team All-Virginia Prep League and VISAA all-state honoree. Following the season, the UVa commit was recognized as a U.S. Lacrosse All-American.

First team

Attack

Liam Hurley, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Hurley tallied 55 goals and posted 20 assists to rank third on the team in scoring. He was a first-team All-Prep League and VISAA all-state performer. He will play lacrosse at Navy.

Tyler Spano, Western Albemarle

Recognized as one of the top faceoff men in Central Virginia, Spano continued to develop his all-around game. He scored 42 goals and added 31 assists to finish the season with 73 points for the Warriors. He registered a team-high 270 ground balls, which ranked tops in the state, won 316 faceoffs and caused 10 turnovers. He was a first-team All-Jefferson District, All-Region 4A and VHSL Class 4 all-state performer.

Peyton Booth, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Booth emerged as one of the elite young scorers in Central Virginia this spring. He tallied a career-high 60 goals and added 41 assists to join teammate Tim Myers as a 100-point scorer for the Saints. He garnered first-team all-Prep League honors.

Ben Monroe, Woodberry Forest

Monroe tallied 43 goals and finished with nine assists for a Tigers team that reached the VISAA Division I state playoffs. He was a first-team All-Prep League performer and was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American.

Quinn Reilly, Western Albemarle

Despite missing a couple games with an injury, Reilly posted 38 goals and 18 assists to finish with 56 points. He also collected 37 ground balls for Western Albemarle. He was a first-team all-district and all-region performer and led the Warriors to another state tournament appearance.

Midfield

Jake King, Albemarle

King tallied 36 goals and added 24 assists to finish with 60 points. He won 68% of his faceoffs and tallied 164 ground balls to earn Jefferson District Player of the Year and second-team all-region honors for the Patriots.

Fort Carden, Blue Ridge

Carden tallied 42 goals and nine assists and had a knack for making big plays at key times. He was a key cog in the Barons' run to a conference title and VISAA state tournament berth.

Kevin Myers, Albemarle

Whether it was scoring goals or setting up teammates for open looks, Myers was a steady force for Albemarle this season. He tallied 31 goals and added 17 assists to earn first-team all-district honors for the Patriots.

Jacob Messinger, Monticello

Messinger was among the team leaders in goals (44) and assists (31) for the Mustangs. He earned first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4A honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Kayle Ryan, Blue Ridge

Ryan ranked second on the team with 41 goals and added eight assists to finish with 49 points. He also helped the Barons win the Virginia Independent Conference title and earn a berth in the VISAA state tournament.

Defense

Jay O’Keefe, Woodberry Forest

O’Keefe was the anchor of the Tigers' defense and also contributed offensively. He tallied four goals and two assists and caused 40 turnovers en route to being named a first-team All-Prep League and Academic All-American selection.

Alex Freire, Albemarle

Freire was a force defensively for the Patriots and helped anchor one of the top units in the Jefferson District. He was a first-team all-district performer and earned second-team all-region honors as the Patriots won the Jefferson District title.

Dylan Cosgrove, Western Albemarle

Cosgrove routinely was tasked with neutralizing the top target on the opposing team and did so at a high level. A first-team all-district and second-team all-region performer, he finished the season with 23 ground balls.

Chris Laing, St. Anne's-Belfield

Laing used his speed and toughness to shut down opposing attackers and help generate offense the other way. He was a first-team All-Prep League performer.

Conner Hutson, Albemarle

Hutson was a key cog in the defensive backfield for Albemarle this season. He had great instincts and stick work and a knack of getting in the shooting lanes of opposing players. He was a first-team all-district performer.

Goalkeeper

Brody Burrell, Blue Ridge

Burrell showcased tremendous athleticism and reflexes between the pipes and was a key cog in the Barons' run to a VIC title. The Colgate University commit was a first-team all-state performer.

Second team

Attack

Danton Molotky, Blue Ridge

Ace Nichols, Blue Ridge

Ryan Katstra, Albemarle

Cooper Hann, Albemarle

Owen Tighe, Albemarle

Cole Baglio, Western Albemarle

Jerry Arriaga, Monticello

Matt Niznik, Blue Ridge

Danny Marshall, Fluvanna County

Midfield

Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle

Will Ferguson, Western Albemarle

Randolph Parrish, Western Albemarle

Brock Stroud, Albemarle

Bryce Reid, Woodberry Forest

Eli Fields, Monticello

Lucas Garrett, Monticello

Shawn Jones, Monticello

Jackson Lindsey, Blue Ridge

Thomas Payette, Orange County

Defense

Grant Karczewski, Western Albemarle

Henry Campbell, Monticello

Andrew Campbell, Monticello

Will Flanagan, Orange County

Goalkeeper

Jack Zayas, Western Albemarle

Callan Baker, St. Anne’s-Belfield