2022 All Central Virginia baseball team

Player of the Year

Lance Williams, William Monroe

Williams emerged as a certified star this spring for William Monroe, both on the hill and at the plate. He posted a 9-2 record with a microscopic 1.12 ERA as the Greene Dragons won Northwestern District and Region 3B championships. He struck out 113 batters in 62 innings of work and surrendered just 21 hits with a 0.82 WHIP to lead his team to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth. He was district and regional player of the year and was a first team all-state performer.

First team

Pitchers

J.J. Glasscock, Fluvanna County

Glasscock continued to be a dominant force on the bump for Fluvanna. The fireballer struck out 95 batters in 53 innings of work and surrendered just 18 hits. He posted a 4-2 record with a 0.93 ERA and allowed just six earned runs all season. He threw three no-hitters, including a 15-strikeout gem in a five-inning effort against Charlottesville.

Ben Winslow, Western Albemarle

Winslow served as the ace of a very talented and deep starting rotation for the Warriors. He was a perfect 5-0 on the season with a miniscule 0.50 ERA. He struck out 56 batters in 27.2 innings of work and allowed just two earned runs on the season. He was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer.

T.J. Brooks, Miller

Brooks was a force on the hill for a Miller team that held its own against a highly competitive national schedule this season. The James Madison signee posted a 4-3 record with a 2.07 ERA to help the Mustangs reach the VISAA Division I state championship game. He struck out 69 batters in 40.2 innings or work and allowed just 12 earned runs to earn first team all-state honors.

Catcher

Jack McMullan, Albemarle

McMullan was a steady presence behind the plate for Albemarle. He led the Patriots with a .500 batting average and cranked out 25 hits, four home runs, three doubles and 19 RBI. He was named co-Jefferson District Player of the Year and was a first team all-Region 5D and second team VHSL Class 5 all-state honoree.

First base

Jared Shifflett, William Monroe

Shifflett was a steady force in the middle of the lineup for William Monroe this past spring during its run to the state playoffs. He hit .438 with five doubles for the Greene Dragons. He finished the season with 28 hits and 27 runs scored to earn all-district and all-region honors. He also was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Second base

Noah Murray, Miller

Murray posted a team-high 23 hits, including six doubles and a pair of home runs to go along with 11 RBI and a team-high 17 runs scored. On the hill, he struck out 27 and allowed just three hits in 16.1 innings while posting five saves. He earned second team VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Shortstop

Isaac Sumpter, Western Albemarle

Sumpter hit .345 with 19 hits, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored. Defensively, he played impeccable defense up the middle and was an all-Jefferson District, all-Region 4D and second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Third base

Tommy Williams, Western Albemarle

Williams had a breakout season for the Warriors in their run to the Jefferson District title. He hit .360 with a home run and 14 RBI and was sound defensively at the hot corner. He tallied 18 hits, including three doubles to earn all-Jefferson District honors.

Outfield

Luke Craytor, Western Albemarle

Craytor was a potent weapon in the middle of the Western Albemarle lineup this spring. He hit .367 with three home runs and a team-high 24 RBI to earn first team all-Jefferson District honors. On the hill, he posted a 4-1 record with a team-best 1.46 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just five earned runs over 24 innings of work.

Jamal Neal, William Monroe

Neal was a pleasant surprise for William Monroe this fall and a key contributor in the team’s success. He hit .383 with three home runs with 23 RBI and 31 runs scored. He tallied 24 hits, including nine doubles and was a first-team all-district and Region 3C selection, as well as a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Tank Yaghoubi, Woodberry Forest

Yaghoubi batted .509 with two home runs, 25 stolen bases and 30 runs scored. On the hill, he struck out 30 batters in 16.2 innings. The William & Mary signee was named Virginia Prep League player of the year and was a first-team VISAA Division I all-state selection.

Utility

Jacob Exum, Miller

Exum was a lights-out performer on the hill, striking out a career-high 72 batters in 44.1 innings and posted a 2.21 ERA with a pair of saves. He also was a defensive wizard at shortstop for the Mavericks as they reached the VISAA Division I state title game. He was a first-team all-state selection.

Designated hitter

James Meenan, Western Albemarle

Meenan posted a team-best .435 batting average with three home runs and 16 RBI. He also led the team with 27 hits to share co-district player of the year honors. The senior was also a first-team Region 4D and second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state honoree.

Second team

Pitcher

Andrew Barrese, Western Albemarle

Trey Dean, Madison County

Kody Dobyns, Madison County

Trey Clatterbuck, Orange County

Catcher

Dominick Cafferillo, Charlottesville

First base

Austin Bowen, Albemarle

Devin Christopher, Miller

Second base

Shane Dunkum, Louisa County

Peyton Henshaw, Madison County

Nick Knight, Albemarle

Kaleb Doshier, William Monroe

Shortstop

Jonathan Newton, Covenant

Will Dickey, Madison County

Jason Breen, Albemarle

Third base

Will Coleman, Albemarle

Waylon Cheek, William Monroe

Landon Pounds, Orange County

Outfield

Cooper Nelson, Western Albemarle

Jacob Barber, Louisa County

Adam Schantz, Albemarle

Talan Shifflett, William Monroe

Ethan Turner, Orange County

Christian Ulloa-Lam, Louisa County

Designated hitter

Henry Cooke, Miller

Scott Clore, Orange

Utility

Lucas Cash, Louisa County

Shane Dunkum, Louisa County ​