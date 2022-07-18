2022 All Central Virginia baseball team

Player of the Year
Lance Williams, William Monroe
Williams emerged as a certified star this spring for William Monroe, both on the hill and at the plate. He posted a 9-2 record with a microscopic 1.12 ERA as the Greene Dragons won Northwestern District and Region 3B championships. He struck out 113 batters in 62 innings of work and surrendered just 21 hits with a 0.82 WHIP to lead his team to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth. He was district and regional player of the year and was a first team all-state performer.
First team
Pitchers
J.J. Glasscock, Fluvanna County
Glasscock continued to be a dominant force on the bump for Fluvanna. The fireballer struck out 95 batters in 53 innings of work and surrendered just 18 hits. He posted a 4-2 record with a 0.93 ERA and allowed just six earned runs all season. He threw three no-hitters, including a 15-strikeout gem in a five-inning effort against Charlottesville.
Ben Winslow, Western Albemarle
Winslow served as the ace of a very talented and deep starting rotation for the Warriors. He was a perfect 5-0 on the season with a miniscule 0.50 ERA. He struck out 56 batters in 27.2 innings of work and allowed just two earned runs on the season. He was a first team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer.
T.J. Brooks, Miller
Brooks was a force on the hill for a Miller team that held its own against a highly competitive national schedule this season. The James Madison signee posted a 4-3 record with a 2.07 ERA to help the Mustangs reach the VISAA Division I state championship game. He struck out 69 batters in 40.2 innings or work and allowed just 12 earned runs to earn first team all-state honors.
Catcher
Jack McMullan, Albemarle
McMullan was a steady presence behind the plate for Albemarle. He led the Patriots with a .500 batting average and cranked out 25 hits, four home runs, three doubles and 19 RBI. He was named co-Jefferson District Player of the Year and was a first team all-Region 5D and second team VHSL Class 5 all-state honoree.
First base
Jared Shifflett, William Monroe
Shifflett was a steady force in the middle of the lineup for William Monroe this past spring during its run to the state playoffs. He hit .438 with five doubles for the Greene Dragons. He finished the season with 28 hits and 27 runs scored to earn all-district and all-region honors. He also was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
Second base
Noah Murray, Miller
Murray posted a team-high 23 hits, including six doubles and a pair of home runs to go along with 11 RBI and a team-high 17 runs scored. On the hill, he struck out 27 and allowed just three hits in 16.1 innings while posting five saves. He earned second team VISAA Division I all-state honors.
Shortstop
Isaac Sumpter, Western Albemarle
Sumpter hit .345 with 19 hits, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored. Defensively, he played impeccable defense up the middle and was an all-Jefferson District, all-Region 4D and second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.
Third base
Tommy Williams, Western Albemarle
Williams had a breakout season for the Warriors in their run to the Jefferson District title. He hit .360 with a home run and 14 RBI and was sound defensively at the hot corner. He tallied 18 hits, including three doubles to earn all-Jefferson District honors.
Outfield
Luke Craytor, Western Albemarle
Craytor was a potent weapon in the middle of the Western Albemarle lineup this spring. He hit .367 with three home runs and a team-high 24 RBI to earn first team all-Jefferson District honors. On the hill, he posted a 4-1 record with a team-best 1.46 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just five earned runs over 24 innings of work.
Jamal Neal, William Monroe
Neal was a pleasant surprise for William Monroe this fall and a key contributor in the team’s success. He hit .383 with three home runs with 23 RBI and 31 runs scored. He tallied 24 hits, including nine doubles and was a first-team all-district and Region 3C selection, as well as a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
Tank Yaghoubi, Woodberry Forest
Yaghoubi batted .509 with two home runs, 25 stolen bases and 30 runs scored. On the hill, he struck out 30 batters in 16.2 innings. The William & Mary signee was named Virginia Prep League player of the year and was a first-team VISAA Division I all-state selection.
Utility
Jacob Exum, Miller
Exum was a lights-out performer on the hill, striking out a career-high 72 batters in 44.1 innings and posted a 2.21 ERA with a pair of saves. He also was a defensive wizard at shortstop for the Mavericks as they reached the VISAA Division I state title game. He was a first-team all-state selection.
Designated hitter
James Meenan, Western Albemarle
Meenan posted a team-best .435 batting average with three home runs and 16 RBI. He also led the team with 27 hits to share co-district player of the year honors. The senior was also a first-team Region 4D and second-team VHSL Class 4 all-state honoree.
Second team
Pitcher
Andrew Barrese, Western Albemarle
Trey Dean, Madison County
Kody Dobyns, Madison County
Trey Clatterbuck, Orange County
Catcher
Dominick Cafferillo, Charlottesville
First base
Austin Bowen, Albemarle
Devin Christopher, Miller
Second base
Shane Dunkum, Louisa County
Peyton Henshaw, Madison County
Nick Knight, Albemarle
Kaleb Doshier, William Monroe
Shortstop
Jonathan Newton, Covenant
Will Dickey, Madison County
Jason Breen, Albemarle
Third base
Will Coleman, Albemarle
Waylon Cheek, William Monroe
Landon Pounds, Orange County
Outfield
Cooper Nelson, Western Albemarle
Jacob Barber, Louisa County
Adam Schantz, Albemarle
Talan Shifflett, William Monroe
Ethan Turner, Orange County
Christian Ulloa-Lam, Louisa County
Designated hitter
Henry Cooke, Miller
Scott Clore, Orange
Utility
Lucas Cash, Louisa County
Shane Dunkum, Louisa County