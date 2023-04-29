Coach of the Year
Steven Steigler, Orange County
It was a magical season for Steigler and the Orange County wrestling program as the Hornets took their place among the top programs in the state. Steigler guided Orange to a Region 4D championship and a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. In addition, three Hornets wrestlers captured individual state titles, giving the Orange County program its first state champions in 17 years.
