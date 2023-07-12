Coach of the Year

Marc Hogan, Woodberry Forest

Hogan continued to bring out the best in his players at Woodberry Forest. After a slow start to the regular season, the Tigers came on strong and finished second at the Virginia Prep League championships for the third straight year. Hogan’s players took their games to another level at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I tournament, winning the state championship for the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2019. The Tigers set a new program mark for low scoring average of 37.15, eclipsing the mark of 37.28 set the year before.