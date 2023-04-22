Coach of the Year
Danny O’Dea, Albemarle
O’Dea left his mark on the Albemarle girls swimming program in his debut season, guiding the Patriots to a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 5 girls state swimming and diving championships. Under O’Dea’s guidance, the Patriots produced a pair of individual state championships and several all-state performances.
