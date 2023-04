Coach of the Year

It was a magical season for Altizer, who guided St. Anne’s-Belfield to a record-setting season. The Saints set the program single-season record for wins (27), including a perfect 12-0 mark at the Conway Convocation Center. STAB also won the Prep League championship and earned its first trip the VISAA Division I state championship game, where it had a strong showing against perennial powerhouse Paul VI.