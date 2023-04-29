Wrestlers of the Year

Waylon Rogers, Orange County

Recognized as one of the top grapplers in Central Virginia throughout his varsity career, the Orange County standout reached the summit of high school wrestling this season and became a state champion for the first time. Rogers posted a 49-1 mark and repeated as Region 4D champion in the 106-pound division to earn a third straight berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. He made the most of the opportunity, going a perfect 4-0 in the state tournament, including a win by fall over Dominion’s Bryce Schneizer in the championship match.

Justin Jones, Orange County

Jones got a taste of high school wrestling’s biggest stage as a freshman when he finished fifth at the 2021-22 VHSL Class 4 state championships. This season, the sophomore nearly doubled his win total from the year before, posting a 46-1 mark to earn the Region 4D championship and a return trip to the state tournament. He posted a 4-0 mark at the state meet, including a gutsy 6-4 win in overtime over Loudoun County’s Bryson Rios to secure his first state championship.

Stella Steigler, Orange County

Steigler capped off a sensational career at Orange County with an impressive final campaign. The senior was a regular in the Hornets lineup and finished sixth at regionals in the boys tournament. She then made waves in the VHSL Girls State Open Championships, posting a 4-0 record, including a 7-0 victory over Washington & Lee’s Azariah Moore in the finals to repeat as state champion in her weight class.

First team

Solo Mthethwa, Orange County

Even though he didn’t start wrestling until his sophomore season, the Orange County standout made the most of his opportunities and established himself as one of the best in program history. In his final season, the senior posted a 36-3 record, won a regional title, and finished third at the VHSL Class 4 state championships.

Taylor Waddy, Louisa County

Waddy continued to flourish in her second varsity campaign with Louisa County. The sophomore held her own against her male counterparts on the mat, and also maintained her reputation as one of the top female grapplers in the state. Waddy posted a 20-3 record on the season and finished second in her weight class in the VHSL Girls State Open Championships.

Sophia Slaughter, Orange County

Slaughter earned a spot in the regular lineup for the Hornets at 132 pounds and finished fourth at regionals to earn a state berth in the VHSL Class 4 state championships. She also flourished in the VHSL Girls State Open Championships, placing third in the 127-pound division. She finished the year with a 17 victories.

Dominic Turner, Orange County

Turner made a name for himself in the light heavyweight division this season for Orange County. After an outstanding Jefferson District slate, he placed third at the Region 4D meet to secure a spot at states. In the VHSL Class 4 state championships, he posted a 4-2 record and placed fourth overall. Turner finished the year with a 43-14 record.

Thomas Manganiello, Fork Union

The senior posted a 30-5 record and finished second in the Virginia Prep League in the 150-pound weight class and captured gold during the 2023 John “Coach K” Kayajanian Memorial Tournament. He also garnered runner-up honors at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state national prep qualifier.

Xavier Castaneda, Charlottesville

There are significant milestones in high school wrestling and Castaneda did his best to check off many of those boxes during his career at Charlottesville. The senior finished with 108 career victories, including a 35-7 mark in his final campaign for the Black Knights. He was the Jefferson District and Region 3C runner-up and placed fifth at the VHSL Class 3 state championships in the 157-pound division.

Luke Rowan, Louisa County

Rowan posted a 38-12 record, which included a Jefferson District title and a Region 4D crown. He capped off the season with a sixth-place finish at the VHSL Class 4 state championships in the 150-pound division.

Walter Pilkey, Charlottesville

Pilkey posted a 37-6 record in his varsity debut for the Black Knights, setting a new program record for first-year grapplers. He went undefeated in Jefferson District competition in the 132-pound division, with all seven wins coming by fall. Pilkey garnered runner-up honors at regionals and placed sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships.

Kaitlyn Turner, Orange County

Turner held her own against the top talent in Central Virginia this winter as she quickly made a name for herself with Orange County wrestling. The freshman was a steady performer throughout the regular season, but rose to the occasion when it mattered most as she placed sixth in the 100-pound division at the VHSL Girls State Open Championships.

Kasey Casazza, Louisa County

The senior capped off his final campaign in style as he captured back-to-back Jefferson District titles in the 157-pound division. He finished the season with a 27-4 record, which includes a victory at the Region 4D championships. He was a VHSL Class 4 state tournament qualifier.

Tanner Painting, Louisa County

Painting was another key cog in Louisa County’s push to the regular season Jefferson District crown. The senior captured an individual district title in the 165-pound weight class and finished the season with a 44-9 record, which included the Region 4D championship. Painting also represented the Lions at the VHSL Class 4 state tournament.

Lucas Yates, Fork Union

The senior posted a 27-5 record in the 157-pound division for the Blue Devils and placed second in the Virginia Prep League and third at the VISAA state national prep qualifier.

Parker Vorhees, Western Albemarle

The junior was a force in the heavyweight division in the Jefferson District for the Warriors and captured the Region 4D championship to earn a spot at the state tournament. He finished with an 18-8 record.

Manley Nalls, Orange County

The freshman posted 30 victories in his first varsity campaign in the 120-pound division. Despite weighing just 113 pounds, he was the Region 4D runner-up and won his first match at the VHSL Class 4 state championships.

Cole McGinty, Western Albemarle

The sophomore finished with a 36-8 record, which included a runner-up finish at the Region 4D tournament for the Warriors. He also won a pair of matches at the VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships.

Second team

Braiden Swift, Orange County

Jason Lamb , William Monroe

Marquise Brock, William Monroe

Samuel Stoltz, Fluvanna County

Blake White, Louisa County

Bryan Rodriguez, Louisa County

Robert Tovornik, Louisa County

Tufan Khalilov, Albemarle

Benyamin Boyadian, Albemarle

Thomas Warren, Western Albemarle

Owen Townsend, Western Albemarle

Ian Barb, Madison County

Matthew Sacra, Madison County

Aaron Fincham, Madison County

Hal Crenshaw, Woodberry Forest

Luke Knowles, Covenant

Ayden Wyant, Covenant

Ethan Stroh, Fork Union

Ronan Montez, Fork Union

Aito Amura, Blue Ridge