Golfer of the Year

Preston Burton, Charlottesville

Burton has been a model of consistency throughout his high school career at Charlottesville. Each year, he continued to work on his craft and was rewarded with a memorable senior season. Burton shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. He was a first-team all-Jefferson District performer and captured the district tournament title. Burton also was named Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year. He will play golf at the College of William & Mary.

First team

Mack Edwards, Woodberry Forest

Edwards was nothing short of sensational for a Woodberry Forest squad that was supposed to be in transition this spring. The sophomore shot a 4-under-par 67 to earn a share of the individual medalist honors with Bishop O’Connell’s Logan Reilly at the VISAA Division I state golf championships at Meadowbrook Country Club. He birdied three of his first seven holes and added two more on the back nine to secure a share of the state title. He joins his father, Mack, a former Woodberry Forest standout, as the first father-son tandem to win state golf titles.

Elsie MacCleery, Western Albemarle

Last season, MacCleery had a great start to her high school golf career as she took home Jefferson District Player of the Year honors. A year later, the sophomore added some more hardware as she took home state gold in the Virginia High School League Girls Open championship with a 2-under-par 70. She also finished tied for fourth at the VHSL Class 4 state golf championships with a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Warriors to a runner-up team finish.

Liam Foster, Western Albemarle

Foster turned in a sensational first year of varsity golf at Western Albemarle. He was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D performer for the Warriors. Foster did not shy away from the spotlight either, posting a 1-under-par 71 at the VHSL Class 4 state golf championships to finish fourth overall for Western Albemarle.

Killian Donnelly, Fluvanna County

Donnelly was a fierce competitor throughout his time at Fluvanna County. As a senior, he was a first-team All-Jefferson District and All-Region 3C performer for the Flucos. He capped off a sensational high school career with a fifth-place showing at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament with a 3-over-par 75 to take home all-state honors.

Cai Clark, Madison County

Clark went unbeaten in the Bull Run District with a scoring average of 36.6 for the Mountaineers. He was a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B performer and took home medalist honors at the regional championships to earn Player of the Year honors. Clark capped the season with a 5-over-par 77 at the VHSL Class 2 state championships.

Will Brown, Woodberry Forest

Brown was another steady performer during Woodberry Forest’s run to the VISAA Division I state championship. The junior bounced back from a double bogey on hole No. 9 at the state tournament and posted a pair of birdies on the back nine to help the Tigers win the program’s first state championship since 2019.

James Doyle, Woodberry Forest

Doyle was among a strong crop of newcomers that made their presence felt this spring for Woodberry Forest. During the state championship match, he carded a 2-over-par 73 to finish eighth overall for the Tigers.

Second team

Addie Doroh, Albemarle

Jack Crombie, Western Albemarle

Leon Yang, Covenant

Carter Knick, William Monroe

Addi Ritter, Western Albemarle

Joseph Morinelli, Western Albemarle

Luke Jarrell, Orange County

Christopher Salyers, William Monroe