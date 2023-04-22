Swimmer of the Year

Grey Davis, Albemarle

Davis turned in a milestone campaign for Albemarle’s swimming program as she captured her first two state individual championships. The junior took home top honors in the 100-yard butterfly (54.56) and the 100-yard backstroke (54.11) at the Virginia High School League Class 5 state girls swimming and diving championships. The Northwestern commit also teamed with Sara Czirjak, Sara Wells and Cameron Smith to place second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.67) for the Patriots.

First team

Julie Addison, Western Albemarle

Addison wrapped up a sensational high school swimming career on a high note as she captured her first individual state title. The senior standout set the standard in the 100-yard backstroke (55.90) at the VHSL Class 4 state girls swimming and diving championships. She was also sixth in the 200 IM (2:08.40). In the relays, she teamed with Sophia Ma, Eliza Osada and Ellie Schundler to take home runner-up honors in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.79). The William & Mary signee teamed with Grace McCardle, Lily Phillips and Lucille Nicholson to finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.38).

Allisan Bendall, Monticello

Bendall joined the ranks of elite swimmers to earn the moniker of state champion this winter after securing her first individual state title at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. The junior was crowned state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.97). She also placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.49) and teamed with Eloise Weary, Josefine Van Beek and Mariam Mithqal to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.51).

Alexandra Fuller, Fluvanna County

Fuller earned all-state honors in three events for the Flucos during the VHSL Class 3 state girls swimming and diving championships. She took home runner-up honors in the 100-yard freestyle (54.23) and the 50-yard freestyle (23.47). She also teamed with Reese Yowell, Brenna Rea and Sophie Pace to place eighth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.59).

Sara Czirjak, Albemarle

Czirjak posted an impressive first varsity season for Albemarle, securing a pair of all-state performances at the VHSL Class 5 state girls swimming and diving championships. The freshman captured individual silver in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.00) and was an integral part of the Patriots' 200-yard medley team that took home state runner-up honors. (1:45.67).

Mariam Mithqal, Monticello

Mithqal emerged as a team leader for Monticello and placed in multiple events at the VHSL Class 3 state girls swimming and diving championships. The junior finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.17) and was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.17). She also was part of Monticello's 200-yard freestyle relay team placed fourth (1:41.51).

Grace McCardle, Western Albemarle

McCardle turned in a breakout season for Western Albemarle this past winter, placing in four events at the VHSL Class 4 state girls swimming and diving championships. Individually, she finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.21) and was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.23). In relay events, she was part of Western teams that placed third in both the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.79) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.38).

Layla Welsch, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Welsch finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.82) at the VISAA girls state swimming and diving championships, shaving nearly nine seconds off her best time. She also placed in a pair of relays, including a fourth-place effort in the 200-yard medley relay, and currently owns three individual school records.

Raina Fitzwater, Western Albemarle

Fitzwater developed into one of the top divers in Central Virginia this past winter for Western Albemarle. The sophomore finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition (347.20 points) at the VHSL Class 4 state swimming and diving championships.

Lucy Nicholson, Western Albemarle

Nicholson earned all-state honors in multiple individual events, as well as a relay for Western Albemarle. The sophomore finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.91) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:09.28) for the Warriors at the VHSL Class 4 state girls swimming and diving championships. She also was part of the relay team that finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.38).

Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle

Mandell made an immediate impact as one of the top high school divers in Central Virginia. The freshman standout placed fifth in the 1-meter diving competition (301.40 points) at the VHSL Class 4 state girls swimming and diving championships.

Eloise Weary, Monticello

Weary put an exclamation point on a terrific high school swimming career this winter with a strong performance for Monticello at the VHSL Class 3 state girls swimming and diving championships. She finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (25.51) and was part of a relay team that placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.51).

Eve Czirjak, Albemarle

Czirjak posted another solid season for Albemarle, earning all-state honors at the VHSL Class 5 state girls swimming and diving championships. The junior performer finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.57). She also was part of a relay team that placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:43.02).

Sarah Beth Robinson, Fluvanna County

Robinson continued to perform at a high level for Fluvanna County this winter. The junior finished eighth in the 1-meter diving competition at the VHSL Class 3 girls state swimming and diving championships.

Lily Phillips, Western Albemarle

Phillips had a strong first season for Western Albemarle as she competed in four events at the VHSL Class 4 state girls swimming and diving championships. The freshman was a vital cog for the Warriors as they placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.79) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.38). She also placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.22).

Sara Wells, Albemarle

Wells turned in another stellar campaign for Albemarle during the VHSL Class 5 state girls swimming and diving championships. The junior was part of the 200-yard medley relay team (1:45.67) that earned silver. She also finished ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.63).