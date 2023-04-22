Swimmer of the Year

Thomas Heilman, Western Albemarle

Heilman continued to shatter records and make history this season. The sophomore won two individual state championships and one relay crown at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state boys swimming and diving championships, breaking the previous record in all three events. The All-American captured gold in the 50-yard freestyle (19.69). He followed that up with a victory in his signature event, the 100-yard butterfly (46.06) and also teamed with Anthony Garono, Jack Smith and Richard Wang to establish a new state meet record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:32.46).

First team

David King, Albemarle

King delivered sensational performances for Albemarle this season, especially during the VHSL Class 5 state championships, where he captured gold in the 500-yard freestyle (4:24.10) and the 100-yard backstroke (49.36). King also captured silver in the 200-yard medley relay (1:33.83), along with Josh Hodges, Lance Elmore and Chase Eaton.

Jack Smith, Western Albemarle

Smith captured gold in the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.12) at the VHSL Class 4 state boys swimming and diving championships. Smith also touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.67) and was a member of the Warriors' state champion 200-yard medley relay team that set a new record and captured All-American honors.

Will Browne, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Browne dominated the private school swimming ranks this season, capturing a pair of state championships for St. Anne’s-Belfield. The sophomore took home gold in the 100-yard freestyle (45.87) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.02). He currently holds three individual school records and was named Virginia Prep League Swimmer of the Year.

Brayden King, Western Albemarle

King made his presence felt quickly in his first varsity season by capturing a state championship. The Western Albemarle freshman touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.59) at the VHSL Class 4 state boys swimming and diving championships. He also placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.15) for the Warriors.

Rawlings Leachman, Woodberry Forest

Leachman placed in four events at the state meet and captured his first title for Woodberry Forest this past winter. The freshman teamed with Ayston Moncur, Nate Stein and Alec Desmond to win gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:34.65) at the VISAA boys state swimming and diving championships. Individually, Leachman took home runner-up honors in the 100-yard backstroke (50.97) and was tied for fifth in the 200 IM (1:55.76). He also helped the Tigers finish fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:16.23).

Max Moore, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Moore had a sensational campaign for STAB, earning all-state honors in multiple events. The junior finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.55) to earn All-American consideration. He also placed fourth in the 200 IM (1:53.31) and was also a member of two relay teams that placed at states.

Anthony Garono, Western Albemarle

Garono capped off a great swimming career at Western Albemarle with four all-state performances. The senior was a part of the Warrior's state champion 200-yard medley relay team (1:32.46), where he earned All-American honors, and second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:24.59) at the VHSL Class 4 boys state swimming and diving championships . Individually, he finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:43.15).

Richard Wang, Western Albemarle

The sophomore earned All-American honors as part of the Warriors' state champion 200-yard medley relay team (1:32.46). He also swam for Western's 200-freestyle relay team, which earned a second-place finish (1:24.59). He also swam to seventh-place efforts in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.13) and the 100-yard butterfly (52.32) at the VHSL Class 4 state meet.

Kellen Colevas, Fork Union

Colevas made a big splash in his first varsity diving season for Fork Union Military Academy. The eighth-grader placed third (345.20 points) in the 1-meter diving competition at the VISAA boys state swimming and diving championship for the Blue Devils.

Will Charlton, Covenant

Charlton had a breakthrough season in his first varsity campaign, earning all-state honors in multiple events for Covenant at the VISAA boys state swimming and diving championships. The freshman placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.02) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:43.07).

Everett Mitchell, Fork Union

Mitchell turned in a fantastic performance for Fork Union at the VISAA boys state swimming and diving championships, earning all-state honors. The junior placed fourth (337.65 points) in the 1-meter diving competition for the Blue Devils.

Graham Dugas, Monticello

Dugas blossomed into a rising star for Monticello this season as he placed in two events at the VHSL Class 3 state boys swimming and diving championships. The sophomore turned in a personal best in the 200 IM (2:07.57) where he finished fifth overall. He followed that up with another strong time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.37) where he placed seventh.

Josh Hodges, Albemarle

Hodges earned all-state honors as an individual and in a relay for Albemarle this season during the VHSL Class 5 state boys swimming and diving championships. The sophomore placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.65) to earn all-state honors. He also was a member of the Patriots' state runner-up 200-yard medley relay team (1:33.83).

William Keenan, Charlottesville

Kennan earned all-state honors as an individual and in a relay for Charlottesville during the VHSL Class 3 state boys swimming and diving championships. He placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.05) and teamed with Quin Ragsdale, Teddy Buckner and Dylan Halbert to finish eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.92) for the Black Knights.

Ethan McPherson, Fluvanna County

McPherson made the most of his first varsity season with an all-state performance for the Flucos. The freshman finished seventh in the 1-meter diving competition at the VHSL Class 3 boys state swimming and diving competition.

Griffith Uy, Woodberry Forest

Uy earned all-state honors in multiple events for Woodberry Forest during the VISAA state boys swimming and diving championships. The senior placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.45) and was a member of the Tigers' 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished seventh.