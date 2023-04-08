Player of the Year

Chance Mallory, St. Anne's-Belfield

After missing the 2021-22 postseason with an injury, Mallory made up for lost time this season as he emerged as one of the most dynamic talents in Central Virginia. The sophomore guard averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals a game and was named Virginia Prep League Co-Player of the Year and tournament Most Valuable Player. He scored his 1,0000th career point and established the program mark for most 3-pointers in a season (82), eclipsing the mark of former teammate Justin Taylor.

First team

Carter Lang, STAB

The senior standout averaged 16.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks a game to earn Virginia Prep League Co-Player of the Year honors. He also became the first player in STAB program history to score 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. He will play at Vanderbilt University next season.

Eli Delaurier, Miller School

The 6-foot-10 standout averaged 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 blocks per game to earn All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference honors. The junior led his team to the state championship game and had a strong showing in the team’s narrow defeat to Highland in the title game.

Carter Wesson, Albemarle

Wesson was one of the most versatile players in the Jefferson District. He averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He also blocked 26 shots and tallied 59 assists and 42 steals to earn Jefferson District Class 4/5 Player of the Year and Region 5D first-team honors. He finished his career with 724 points.

Brady Lam, William Monroe

Lam averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game for the Greene Dragons. He also averaged 3.2 assists a game and shot 70% from the floor en route to being named a first-team all-Northwestern District and Region 3B performer. He saved his best for the big moments, averaging 25.6 points a game in the postseason.

Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna County

Gardner averaged 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals a game for the Flucos. He shot 50% from the floor and was the Jefferson District 3A Player of the Year as well as an all-Region 3C performer and second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection. He finished his career with 1,192 points to rank fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Bryce Breeden, Madison County

The junior swingman averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals a game as he led the Mountaineers to the Bull Run District Tournament championship and a Region 2B title. He scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Brunswick in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals and was named Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year.

Second team

Austin Williford, STAB

Ben Wesson, Albemarle

Josh Sime, Western Albemarle

Wes Gobble, Western Albemarle

Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe

Austin Ball, Miller School

Aidan Yates, Charlottesville

Amir Crawford, Woodberry Forest

Kamren Martin, Blue Ridge

Honorable mention

John St. Germain, STAB

Desmond Roberts, STAB

Alejandro Ford, Woodberry Forest

La’mari Parler, Albemarle

Jordan Horne, Miller School

Shannon Simango, Blue Ridge

Camden Brewer, Blue Ridge

Elliott Kessler, Western Albemarle

Christian Humes, Albemarle

Alex Keeton, Western Albemarle

Lance Bruce, Fluvanna County

Parker Hildebrand, William Monroe

Micah Tiwari, Regents

Micah Fletcher, Regents

Seth McLearen, Madison County

Keyshawn Hill, Charlottesville

Chase Rollins, Orange County

Noah Grevious, Albemarle

Braylon Stanley, Orange County

Luka Matic, Charlottesville

Tvo Gardner, Tandem Friends