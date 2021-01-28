2021 Virginia football schedule revealed

The Virginia football team’s 2021 schedule is set, COVID-19 permitting of course. The ACC shared the dates of conference games — opponents were already known — on Thursday morning.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team opens the season on Sept. 4 at home against William & Mary, an in-state FCS foe. The two teams met in 2019 with UVa winning 52-17.
The Commonwealth Cup against Virginia Tech closes UVa’s 2021 season on Nov. Interestingly, the Wahoos also play a pair of non-Saturday games. They have a Friday game this season when they host Wake Forest on Sept. 24, and they’ll play at Miami the following Thursday.
After facing William & Mary on Sept. 4, UVa welcomes Illinois to town for a nonconference game against a Big Ten foe.
ACC play begins on Sept. 18 when Virginia hosts North Carolina, which is expected to be one of the best teams in the Coastal Division this fall. The Tar Heels return star quarterback Sam Howell.
UVa hosts Wake Forest on Sept. 24 for a Friday night clash. Six days later, UVa plays at Miami on a Thursday night. This marks the third consecutive season Virginia will play at Miami.
Another road game follows the trip to Miami, with Virginia playing at Louisville on Oct. 9. Two home games come after the road trip to Louisville, with Duke coming to Charlottesville on Oct. 16 and Georgia Tech visiting town on Oct. 23.
Major nonconference showdowns loom late in the season, as UVa travels to Provo, Utah to face BYU on Oct. 30. It’s the first time since accepting the UVa job that Bronco Mendenhall will face off against BYU, the program he led for more than a decade.
On Nov. 6, UVa enjoys a bye week.
After a week off, UVa welcomes Notre Dame to town on Nov. 13 for a major nonconference showdown. A year after joining the ACC temporarily, Notre Dame returns to temporary status but will face a handful of ACC teams, including Virginia.
UVa’s season winds down with a road trip to Pitt on Nov. 20 followed by the rivalry matchup with Virginia Tech on Nov. 27. UVa will host the Hokies to conclude its 2021 regular season.