2021 Virginia football schedule revealed

The Virginia football team’s 2021 schedule is set, COVID-19 permitting of course. The ACC shared the dates of conference games — opponents were already known — on Thursday morning.

Bronco Mendenhall’s team opens the season on Sept. 4 at home against William & Mary, an in-state FCS foe. The two teams met in 2019 with UVa winning 52-17.

The Commonwealth Cup against Virginia Tech closes UVa’s 2021 season on Nov. Interestingly, the Wahoos also play a pair of non-Saturday games. They have a Friday game this season when they host Wake Forest on Sept. 24, and they’ll play at Miami the following Thursday.

After facing William & Mary on Sept. 4, UVa welcomes Illinois to town for a nonconference game against a Big Ten foe.

ACC play begins on Sept. 18 when Virginia hosts North Carolina, which is expected to be one of the best teams in the Coastal Division this fall. The Tar Heels return star quarterback Sam Howell.

UVa hosts Wake Forest on Sept. 24 for a Friday night clash. Six days later, UVa plays at Miami on a Thursday night. This marks the third consecutive season Virginia will play at Miami.