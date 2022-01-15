2021 fall Central Virginia volleyball coach of the year: Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle
It had been nearly a decade since Western Albemarle’s volleyball team was last crowned Jefferson District champions. The Warriors ended that drought this fall as Radlinski guided the program to its first district title since 2012 and earned Jefferson District Coach of the Year honors. Western Albemarle accomplished the feat in style, going undefeated against Jefferson District competition, and reached the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals.
