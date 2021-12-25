 Skip to main content
2021 fall Central Virginia football coaches of the year
2021 fall Central Virginia football coaches of the year

Coaches of the Year

Brandon Isaiah (Albemarle), Will Patrick, (Louisa County), Ed Redmond (Western Albemarle)

There were plenty of terrific coaching performances this season in Central Virginia, especially in the Jefferson District, where three teams shared the regular season title. Patrick guided Louisa County to a share of its fifth straight district title. Isaiah turned in a magical season at Albemarle, helping the Patriots snap Louisa’s 31-game Jefferson District winning streak to secure a share of the district crown for the first time since 2016. Redmond and Western opened the season with six straight victories, including an emotional road win over Albemarle and a big overtime conquest over Orange County to stake the Warriors' claim to a share of the Jefferson District title.

