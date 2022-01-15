 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021 fall Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Dirk Morra, Monticello

011122-cdp-sports-all cva field hockey217.JPG

Monticello field hockey coach Dirk Morra is the 2021 fall Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Dirk Morra, Monticello

Morra immediately left his mark on Monticello’s field hockey program in his first season on the sidelines. The veteran coach guided the Mustangs to an impressive 15-6 record and a berth to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Monticello posted a respectable 8-4 record in Jefferson District competition en route to its deep postseason run.

