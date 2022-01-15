2021 fall Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Dirk Morra, Monticello

Coach of the Year
Dirk Morra, Monticello
Morra immediately left his mark on Monticello’s field hockey program in his first season on the sidelines. The veteran coach guided the Mustangs to an impressive 15-6 record and a berth to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Monticello posted a respectable 8-4 record in Jefferson District competition en route to its deep postseason run.
