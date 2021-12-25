 Skip to main content
2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Special Teams
211105-cdp-sports-woodberry-fuma440.JPG

Woodberry Forest's Tank Yaghoubi runs past a Fork Union defender.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Kicker

Lucas Osada, Woodberry Forest

Osada was a model of consistency on special teams for Woodberry Forest this fall. He converted 4-of-6 field goal attempts this season, including a long of 44 yards. He also was 28-of-29 on extra point opportunities and was an all-Prep League and first-team VISAA Division I all-state selection.

Punter

Luca Osada, Woodberry Forest

Osada averaged 38 yards per punt this season. He also averaged 3.92 seconds of hang time per punt, allowing his coverage team to get down the field to prevent big returns. He earned all-Prep League honors and was a second-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.

Returner

Nasir Lindsay, Charlottesville

Lindsay established himself as one of the premier special teams performers in the Jefferson District this season. He led the Black Knights in return yards and was a threat to break off a long gain every time he had the ball in his hands. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Tank Yaghoubi, Woodberry Forest

Yaghoubi had an outstanding season special teams at Woodberry Forest. The senior had a penchant for coming up with big returns at key moments in games to give his team great field position. He was a first team all-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state selection.

Second team

K: Nolan Bruton, St. Anne’s-Belfield

P: Kameron Ward, William Monroe

Returner: Jake King, Albemarle

Returner: Dominic Julius, Fork Union

0 Comments

