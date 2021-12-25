2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Special Teams

Kicker
Lucas Osada, Woodberry Forest
Osada was a model of consistency on special teams for Woodberry Forest this fall. He converted 4-of-6 field goal attempts this season, including a long of 44 yards. He also was 28-of-29 on extra point opportunities and was an all-Prep League and first-team VISAA Division I all-state selection.
Punter
Luca Osada, Woodberry Forest
Osada averaged 38 yards per punt this season. He also averaged 3.92 seconds of hang time per punt, allowing his coverage team to get down the field to prevent big returns. He earned all-Prep League honors and was a second-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.
Returner
Nasir Lindsay, Charlottesville
Lindsay established himself as one of the premier special teams performers in the Jefferson District this season. He led the Black Knights in return yards and was a threat to break off a long gain every time he had the ball in his hands. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Tank Yaghoubi, Woodberry Forest
Yaghoubi had an outstanding season special teams at Woodberry Forest. The senior had a penchant for coming up with big returns at key moments in games to give his team great field position. He was a first team all-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state selection.
Second team
K: Nolan Bruton, St. Anne’s-Belfield
P: Kameron Ward, William Monroe
Returner: Jake King, Albemarle
Returner: Dominic Julius, Fork Union