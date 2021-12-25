2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Offense

Player of the year
Amaje Parker, QB, Albemarle
Parker was the catalyst for an Albemarle football team that captured a share of its first Jefferson District championship since the Patriots won the outright title in 2016. In his first season as full-time starter, Parker engineered one of the Jefferson District’s top scoring offenses and was named District Offensive Player of the Year. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and was responsible for 32 touchdowns on the year.
First team
Quarterback
Paul Poirier, Orange County
Poirier capped off a sensational senior season by leading the Hornets to a postseason berth. He was the only player in Central Virginia to rush and throw for more than 1,000 yards this season, finishing with 1,450 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards. A first team All-Jefferson District selection, Poirier was responsible for 27 touchdowns and added 200 yards as a return man.
Running backs
Ebenezer McCarthy Jr., Albemarle
McCarthy churned out 1,220 yards and 14 touchdowns in just nine games this season. The VMI signee was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the Patriots.
Kaden Morrow, Western Albemarle
Morrow rushed for a career-high 1,358 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Warriors. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Jordan Smith, Louisa County
Smith rushed for a team-high 935 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. He also led the team with 15 receptions for 277 yards and a pair of scores to garner first team All-Jefferson District honors.
Wide receivers
Noah Grevious, Albemarle
Grevious caught 25 passes for 700 yards and averaged 28 yards per catch. He also rushed for 250 yards and combined to score 14 touchdowns to take home first team All-Jefferson District honors.
Diarmid Stewart, Blue Ridge
Stewart acclimated himself nicely in Coach Jimmy Wills' pass-happy attack this fall en route to earning VISAA Division II first team all-state honors. He caught a team-high 35 passes for 658 yards and a Central Virginia-best 11 touchdowns.
Sheldon Robinson, Orange County
Robinson hauled in 53 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns to help Orange County earn a playoff berth.
Landon Ellis, Woodberry Forest
After missing three games to start the season because of an injury, Ellis returned and caught 21 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns in just six games to earn All-Prep League and second team VISAA Division II all-state honors.
All-purpose
Amaje Parker, Albemarle
Parker passed for 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first full season under center. He also rushed for 850 yards and seven touchdowns to garner first-team All-Jefferson District honors as an all-purpose performer.
Offensive line
Xander Smith, Western Albemarle
Smith was a first team All-Jefferson District performer and anchored a Western Albemarle line that paved the way from one of the top rushing attacks in the Jefferson District.
Elijah Brooks, Louisa County
Brooks was a devastating run blocker and helped pave the way for Coach Will Patrick’s Lion Wing attack. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer for the second season in a row.
Kainan Miller, Western Albemarle
The 6-foot-5, 266-pound tackle helped set the edge and often led the way for the Warriors' offense in crucial situations. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Emile Beaulieu, Woodberry Forest
Beaulieu was pressed into duty early in the season and established himself as one of the more dominant blockers in the Virginia Prep League. He led the team with 21 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack all season. Beaulieu was a VISAA Division I first team all-state performer.
Chase Rollins, Orange County
Rollins headlined an experienced Orange offensive line that played a physical brand of football this season. He helped open holes in the run game and provide protection in the passing game for one of Jefferson District’s top offensive units.
Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle
Bassett was the emotional leader for a Western Albemarle offensive line that prided itself on physicality at the point of attack. He was a force in the interior of the offensive line for the Warriors and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Second team
QB: Camden Brewer, Blue Ridge
QB: Landon Wilson, Louisa County
RB: Tank Gant, Blue Ridge
RB: Chase Paschall, Fluvanna County
RB: Christian Simpson, Orange County
RB: Troy Jones, William Monroe
WR: Dominique Julius, Fork Union
WR: Robby Matos, Blue Ridge
WR: Braden White, St. Anne’s-Belfield
WR: Shea Jeffers, William Monroe
TE: Taylor Fincham, Madison County
OL: Grant Brown, Fluvanna County
OL: Koron Mosby, Albemarle
OL: Nikko Jackson-Hopper, Charlottesville
OL Scott Fulton, Fluvanna County
OL: Elijah Munoz, Fork Union
OL: Thomas Pierce, Orange County
ATH: Joey Burch, Western Albemarle
Honorable mention
Davien Griffieth, William Monroe; Caldwell Boyles, Charlottesville; Wade Fox, Madison County; Semaj Dennis, Charlottesville; Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County; Addison Patchett, Fluvanna County; Austin Moore, Fluvanna County; Will Lewis, Orange County; Tre Clatterbuck, Orange County; Chris Heiston, Orange County; Ricardo Weaver, Charlottesville; Kameron Ward, William Monroe; Caden Lundy, Louisa County; Daelan Powell-Jackson, William Monroe