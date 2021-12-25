2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Offense

Kainan Miller, Western Albemarle

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound tackle helped set the edge and often led the way for the Warriors' offense in crucial situations. He was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.

Emile Beaulieu, Woodberry Forest

Beaulieu was pressed into duty early in the season and established himself as one of the more dominant blockers in the Virginia Prep League. He led the team with 21 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack all season. Beaulieu was a VISAA Division I first team all-state performer.

Chase Rollins, Orange County

Rollins headlined an experienced Orange offensive line that played a physical brand of football this season. He helped open holes in the run game and provide protection in the passing game for one of Jefferson District’s top offensive units.

Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle