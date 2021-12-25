2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Defense

Player of the Year
Stephen Dean III, Louisa County
Dean was nothing short of sensational in his final season for the Lions. The senior linebacker registered a team-high 100 tackles, including 14 for loss. In addition, he forced two fumbles, blocked a punt, had a pass breakup and picked off three passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
First team
Defensive back
Paul Poirier, Orange County
Poirier not only served as the quarterback of the offense, but he served a similar role on defense for the Hornets. The senior posted a team-high 74 tackles, including 60 solo stops, to garner first team All Jefferson District honors. He also had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Malik Washington, Albemarle
Washington had a knack for making a big play when his team needed it most this fall for Albemarle. He posted 20 tackles, including five for loss, with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In addition, he led the Patriots with five interceptions and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Landon Wilson, Louisa County
Wilson became a full-time, two-way player this fall and flourished in the role. He led the Lions with four interceptions and didn’t shy away from contact in the run game, finishing with 39 tackles and five pass breakups for the Lions. He earned first team All-Jefferson District honors.
Tanner Rocha, Blue Ridge
Rocha registered 31 tackles, broke up eight passes and recorded three interceptions to lead a young, but improving Barons unit. He was a first team VISAA Division II all-state selection.
Linebacker
Stephen Dean III, Louisa County
Whether it was rushing the passer or dropping a running back for no gain to prevent a first down, the Louisa County senior linebacker was a model of consistency. He was named Jefferson District defensive player of the year.
Carson Tujague, Western Albemarle
Tujague posted 52.5 tackles, including a team-high 42 solo stops, to lead Western Albemarle. He also had 9.5 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, four pass breakups and a sack to garner first team All-Jefferson District honors.
Alex Freire, Albemarle
Freire registered a career-high 119 tackles, including 87 solo stops. He also added 12.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and was a first team All-Jefferson District performer.
Bryant Chiles, Orange County
Chiles led the Hornets in tackles (70), including 58 solo stops. He also was the team leader in tackles for loss and forced fumbles and was a first team All-Jefferson District selection.
All-purpose
Conner Lessane, Woodberry Forest
Lessane was a tackling machine for Woodberry Forest this fall. The Navy commit registered 70 tackles, including 34 solo stops, three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups while splitting time between linebacker and safety. He was a first-team VISAA Division I all-state performer.
Jordan Smith, Louisa County
Smith was a hybrid force as a linebacker and defensive back for the Lions. The senior registered 70 tackles, including five for loss and a team-high 10 sacks. He also forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass.
Defensive line
Qwenton Spellman, Louisa County
Spellman was a handful in the trenches for the Lions all season long. He posted 41.5 tackles, including six for loss, recorded four sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up a pair of passes en route to earning all-Jefferson District honors.
Koran Mosby, Albemarle
Mosby had a big season up front in the heart of the Albemarle defense, posting 17 tackles, including four solo stops, and a pair of sacks while commanding double teams that freed up teammates. He was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Elijah Brooks, Louisa County
Brooks was a steady force in the middle of the line for Louisa County. An impressive run stuffer, he posted 77.5 tackles, including nine for loss, and added six sacks, two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles to garner all-Jefferson District honors.
Adam Schantz, Albemarle
Schantz was responsible for setting the edge for the Patriots and was as impressive against the run as he was defending the pass. He posted 40 tackles, including 12 solo stops, to go along with three sacks and six forced fumbles to garner first team all-Jefferson District honors.
Armel Murkam, Woodberry Forest
Murkam excelled in his first full season of American football at Woodberry Forest. The Montreal native tallied 48 tackles, including 10 for loss, and posted a team-high five sacks to lead the Tigers. He earned all-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state honors.
Second team
DB: Joey Burch, Western Albemarle
DB: Jacob Terry, Albemarle
DB: Nasir Lindsay, Charlottesville
DB: Owen Leydig, Fluvanna County
DB: Tommy Manganiello, Fork Union
LB: Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle
LB: Eh Ney Soe, Charlottesville
LB: Chase Paschall, Fluvanna County
LB: Isaiah Grevious, Albemarle
LB: Semaj Dennis, Charlottesville
LB: Bryce Hoffman, William Monroe
DL Will Lawson, Charlottesville
DL: Kyle Keyton, Western Albemarle
DL: Grant Brown, Fluvanna County
DL: Scoot Jones, Charlottesville
DL: Malekye Hicks, Albemarle
DL: Cameron Wallace, Fork Union
ATH: Diarmid Stewart, Blue Ridge
ATH: Taeveon Wilson, Albemarle
Honorable mention
Scott Fulton, Fluvanna County; Isaiah Taylor, William Monroe; Dakota Howell, Western Albemarle; Nate Jaramillo, Blue Ridge; Isaac Rivera: Fork Union; Troy Jones, William Monroe; Hudson Toll, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Dante Bernardini, Charlottesville; Corey Helmick, Madison County; Morgan Tompkins, Madison County; Sheldon Robinson, Orange County.; Sebastian-Antoine Pompey, Fork Union; Dominique Julius: Fork Union; Addison Patchett: Fluvanna County.