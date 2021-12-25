2021 fall All Central Virginia football: Defense

Qwenton Spellman, Louisa County

Spellman was a handful in the trenches for the Lions all season long. He posted 41.5 tackles, including six for loss, recorded four sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up a pair of passes en route to earning all-Jefferson District honors.

Koran Mosby, Albemarle

Mosby had a big season up front in the heart of the Albemarle defense, posting 17 tackles, including four solo stops, and a pair of sacks while commanding double teams that freed up teammates. He was a first team all-district and all-region performer.

Elijah Brooks, Louisa County

Brooks was a steady force in the middle of the line for Louisa County. An impressive run stuffer, he posted 77.5 tackles, including nine for loss, and added six sacks, two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles to garner all-Jefferson District honors.

Adam Schantz, Albemarle