2021 fall All Central Virginia field hockey team

Player of the Year

Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle

Hughlett was a model of consistency and the maestro in the midfield for Albemarle’s vaunted offensive attack this fall. She posted eight goals and nine assists and was the straw that stirred the drink for the Patriots' offense. She was named Jefferson District Player of the Year.

Forwards

Caroline Hughlett, Albemarle

Hughlett emerged as the premier goal scorer in the Jefferson District this fall, posting a career-high 14 goals while adding 13 assists to lead Albemarle in scoring. She was a first team all-district and second team all-region performer.

LilyKate Sweeney, Charlottesville

Sweeney ranked among the team’s leading scorers and was a first-team all-district and all-Region 3C performer. She also earned second team all-state honors.

Kylee Dabney, Orange County

Dabney ranked among the team’s leaders in goals and assists as the Hornets reached the regional semifinals. She was a first team all-district performer.

Haedyn Barnes, Monticello

Barnes had a knack for scoring clutch goals for the Mustangs while also playing a strong two-way game. She was an all-district and all-region selection for Monticello and also was honored as a second team all-state performer.

Midfielders

Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle

Hughlett picked up right where she left off after an outstanding sophomore campaign with a more complete junior season this fall. She garnered second-team all-region honors.

Kendall Gibson, Monticello

Gibson ranked among the team leaders in goals and points and was a key cog in the Mustangs' run to the state semifinals. She garnered first team all-district and all-region honors and was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.

Maggie Lynn, Albemarle

Lynn tallied three goals and three assists, but it was her constant energy and relentless work ethic that were on display on game days. She was named a first team all-district and second team all-region performer for the Patriots.

Abi Shim, STAB

Shim poured in a team-high 15 goals and five assists in her final high school season at St. Anne’s-Belfield. The University of Virginia signee posted three hat tricks on the season, including a four-goal outburst against Foxcroft to garner first team all-LIS and VISAA Division I all-state honors.

Defense

Hannah Rodgers, Albemarle

Rodgers chipped in six goals and three assists offensively, and was a stone-wall defender on the back end for a Patriots team that posted 11 shutouts. She earned first team all-district and second team all-region honors.

Claire Barnett, Fluvanna County

Barnett was a stabilizing force in the final third for a young Flucos program that continues to gain confidence. She was a first team all-Jefferson District selection for Fluvanna.

Amelia Lewis, Monticello

Lewis had a breakout season for Monticello and emerged as a defensive leader for the Mustangs. She utilized her great stick skills and footwork to neutralize opposing forwards, especially in penalty corner situations. She earned district and regional first-team honors and was a second team all-state performer.

Kaley Maynard, Albemarle

Maynard has the makeup and demeanor to excel as an elite defender. Her fierce competitive nature allows her to not give up on a play and she has great technique when clearing the ball out of trouble. She scored six goals and added three assists to earn first team all-district and second team all-region honors.

Reese Momorella, Covenant

An injury limited Momorella to just six game this season, but when she was on the field, her impact was definitely felt. The senior defender recorded 13 goals before a midseason injury sidelined her until the postseason. She was a first team all-Blue Ridge Conference performer and a second-team all-state selection. She will play at the University of Delaware.

Goalkeeper

Pauline Gineste, Covenant

Gineste was a game-changer in goal for Covenant this season, leading her team to a Blue Ridge Conference championship. The netminder played every minute of every game and registered 215 saves to garner conference player of the year honors and as well as tournament MVP. She was a first team all-state performer and will play at American University.

Ava Barnes, Monticello

The netminder posted nine shutouts, including a sterling 1-0 victory over York to secure a state semifinal berth for the Mustangs. She earned first team all-district and all-regional honors and was a second-team all-state selection.

Second team

Forwards

Kenzie King, Albemarle

Julie Mallia, Western Albemarle

Riley Twyman, Orange County

Belaynesh Downs-Reeve, Charlottesville

Lydia Gillespie, Louisa County

Midfielders

Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle

Ali Downey, Louisa County

Ava Amato, Fluvanna County

Sophie Lanahan, Western Albemarle

Tilly Matheson, STAB

Defense

Brynne Pemberton, STAB

Eve Keesecker, Charlottesville

Jaelyn Lynch, Charlottesville

Natalie Eagleson, Albemarle

Sarah Cat Going, Western Albemarle

Eleanor Buchanan, Western Albemarle

Avery Morris, Orange County

Goalkeeper

Church McLean, Charlottesville

Honorable mention

Kenzie King, Albemarle; Reese Murray, Monticello; Peyton Marshall, Fluvanna County; Lauren Grady, Albemarle; Jean-Nika Vander Westhuizen, Western Albemarle; Josie Martin, Albemarle; Caroll Bedolla, Orange County; Claire Boyer, Albemarle; Abby Schiavone, Albemarle.

