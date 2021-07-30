 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia softball coach of the year: Neal Ferguson, Orange County
Orange County's Neal Ferguson is the 2021 Central Virginia softball coach of the year.

Neal Ferguson, Orange County

In a season filled with unknowns, Orange County’s softball team exuded confidence and joy under Ferguson’s guidance. The Hornets won their first 11 games, including a perfect 10-0 mark against Jefferson District foes, to capture the regular season district title. Ferguson’s team also advanced to the Region 4B championship game.

