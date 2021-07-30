2021 Central Virginia softball coach of the year: Neal Ferguson, Orange County

Coach of the Year
Neal Ferguson, Orange County
In a season filled with unknowns, Orange County’s softball team exuded confidence and joy under Ferguson’s guidance. The Hornets won their first 11 games, including a perfect 10-0 mark against Jefferson District foes, to capture the regular season district title. Ferguson’s team also advanced to the Region 4B championship game.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
