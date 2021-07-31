 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year: Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle's Marie Whitten is the 2021 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle

Whitten continued to get the most out of her athletes, raising the bar for the program despite the challenges of COVID-19. The Western Albemarle girls track and field team won to the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship in March. The Warriors followed that up with a third-place effort in June at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

