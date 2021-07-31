2021 Central Virginia girls track and field coach of the year: Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle
Whitten continued to get the most out of her athletes, raising the bar for the program despite the challenges of COVID-19. The Western Albemarle girls track and field team won to the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship in March. The Warriors followed that up with a third-place effort in June at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
