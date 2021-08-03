 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia girls tennis coach of the year: Ellen Markowitz, Western Albemarle
2021 Central Virginia girls tennis coach of the year: Ellen Markowitz, Western Albemarle

Western Albemarle’s Ellen Markowitz is the 2021 Central Virginia girls tennis coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Ellen Markowitz, Western Albemarle

Markowitz guided the Western Albemarle’s girls tennis team to its fifth trip to the VHSL state championship match, where the Warriors outlasted Maggie Walker Governor’s School 5-4 to claim the program’s second straight Class 3 state title. The veteran coach also led Western to the Jefferson District championship with an undefeated record as well as the Region 3C championship.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

