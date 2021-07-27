2021 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year: Jake Desch, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Jake Desch, Western Albemarle
Desch continued his track record of success at Western Albemarle, leading the Warriors to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship. After a solid regular season, the Warriors put together another memorable postseason run. Western won an emotional double-overtime game over Hidden Valley in the regional semifinals, then scored three unanswered goals in the first half to erase an early deficit and beat Independence in the state championship game.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today