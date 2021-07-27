 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year: Jake Desch, Western Albemarle
2021 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year: Jake Desch, Western Albemarle

Western Albemarle's Jake Desch, center, is the 2021 Central Virginia girls soccer coach of the year.

 John Harvey, The Daily Progress

Coach of the Year

Jake Desch, Western Albemarle

Desch continued his track record of success at Western Albemarle, leading the Warriors to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship. After a solid regular season, the Warriors put together another memorable postseason run. Western won an emotional double-overtime game over Hidden Valley in the regional semifinals, then scored three unanswered goals in the first half to erase an early deficit and beat Independence in the state championship game.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

