2021 Central Virginia girls runner of the year: Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

Runner of the Year

Gardiner’s plan before every race is to get to the front and never look back. The Covenant School sophomore executed her game plan to perfection this fall as she emerged as the premier distance runner in Central Virginia. She began the season with a victory in the open two-mile at the Ragged Mountain Cup. Gardiner also won the Blue Ridge Conference title with a time of 17 minutes, 40.10 seconds, nearly a full minute ahead of her nearest competitor. She went undefeated in her team’s regular season meets and capped off a magnificent season by capturing the VISAA Division II state championship with a time of 17:32.3.