 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Central Virginia girls runner of the year: Maddie Gardiner, Covenant
0 comments

2021 Central Virginia girls runner of the year: Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

girls runner of the year

Covenant's Maddie Gardiner is the 2021 Central Virginia girls runner of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Runner of the Year

Maddie Gardiner, Covenant

Gardiner’s plan before every race is to get to the front and never look back. The Covenant School sophomore executed her game plan to perfection this fall as she emerged as the premier distance runner in Central Virginia. She began the season with a victory in the open two-mile at the Ragged Mountain Cup. Gardiner also won the Blue Ridge Conference title with a time of 17 minutes, 40.10 seconds, nearly a full minute ahead of her nearest competitor. She went undefeated in her team’s regular season meets and capped off a magnificent season by capturing the VISAA Division II state championship with a time of 17:32.3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert