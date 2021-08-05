2021 Central Virginia girls lacrosse coach of the year: John Warner, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
John Warner, Western Albemarle
Warner made the most of his first full season in charge of the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse program, guiding the Warriors to a second straight trip to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game. After Warner missed out on his first season at the helm because of COVID-19, the Warriors went undefeated in the Jefferson District and cruised through regionals to secure a berth in the state championship game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today