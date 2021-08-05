 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia girls lacrosse coach of the year: John Warner, Western Albemarle
2021 Central Virginia girls lacrosse coach of the year: John Warner, Western Albemarle

Western Albemarle's John Warner is the 2021 Central Virginia girls lacrosse coach of the year.

John Warner, Western Albemarle

Warner made the most of his first full season in charge of the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse program, guiding the Warriors to a second straight trip to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game. After Warner missed out on his first season at the helm because of COVID-19, the Warriors went undefeated in the Jefferson District and cruised through regionals to secure a berth in the state championship game.

