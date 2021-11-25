2021 Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the year: Cathy Coffman, Albemarle

Coach of the year

Coffman guided Albemarle on a magical end-of-the-season run. After finishing third at the always competitive Jefferson District meet, Coffman’s team bounced back to edge Mountain View and win the VHSL Region 5D championship on their home course at Panorama Farms. The Patriots then capped off their season in impressive fashion, earning a fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 5 state meet on the historic course at Great Meadow.