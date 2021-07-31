 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia boys track and field coach of the year: Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle's Lindy Bain is the 2021 Central Virginia boys track and field coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle

Bain has experienced a lot of success during his tenure at Western Albemarle, capturing numerous district, regional and state championships in both cross country and track and field. The veteran coach added some more hardware this spring as he led the Warriors to the program’s fourth outdoor track and field state championship and first since Western won back-to-back state titles in 2008 and 2009. The Warriors also finished third in March at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field meet.

