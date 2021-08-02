2021 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year: Randy Hudgins, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Randy Hudgins, Western Albemarle
Hudgins guided Western Albemarle to another state championship in a season that was truly one for the ages. Despite playing during a pandemic, the Warriors didn’t miss a beat as they captured Jefferson District, Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 state championships. Western capped its undefeated season on a high note when the Warriors defeated Maggie Walker to secure a fourth straight state championship and ninth overall.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
