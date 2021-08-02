 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year: Randy Hudgins, Western Albemarle
2021 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year: Randy Hudgins, Western Albemarle

Western Albemarle's Randy Hudgins is the 2021 Central Virginia boys tennis coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Randy Hudgins, Western Albemarle

Hudgins guided Western Albemarle to another state championship in a season that was truly one for the ages. Despite playing during a pandemic, the Warriors didn’t miss a beat as they captured Jefferson District, Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 state championships. Western capped its undefeated season on a high note when the Warriors defeated Maggie Walker to secure a fourth straight state championship and ninth overall.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

