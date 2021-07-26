 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia boys soccer coach of the year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle's Milo Oakland is the 2021 Central Virginia boys soccer coach of the year.

 Courtesy of John Markon

Coach of the Year

Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

After missing out on the 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland led the Western Albemarle boys soccer team to a strong 2021 season. The veteran coach guided the Warriors to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Region 3C championship game, spearheaded by a 3-0 victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals.

