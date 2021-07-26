2021 Central Virginia boys soccer coach of the year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle
After missing out on the 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland led the Western Albemarle boys soccer team to a strong 2021 season. The veteran coach guided the Warriors to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Region 3C championship game, spearheaded by a 3-0 victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals.
