2021 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year: Mario Washington, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Mario Washington, Western Albemarle
Under Washington's guidance, Western Albemarle finished the regular season with a 9-2 record and won the Jefferson District championship. The Warriors continued to shine in the postseason, winning the Region 4A title and reaching the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
