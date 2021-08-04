 Skip to main content
2021 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year: Mario Washington, Western Albemarle
2021 Central Virginia boys lacrosse coach of the year: Mario Washington, Western Albemarle

Western Albemarle head coach Mario Washington talks with his players during the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals at Western Albemarle High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Mario Washington, Western Albemarle

Under Washington's guidance, Western Albemarle finished the regular season with a 9-2 record and won the Jefferson District championship. The Warriors continued to shine in the postseason, winning the Region 4A title and reaching the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

