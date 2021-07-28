2021 Central Virginia baseball coach of the year: Billy Wagner, Miller School

Coach of the Year
Billy Wagner, Miller School
The veteran coach guided the Mavericks to a 15-5 record and another state tournament berth, despite making the jump to the VISAA Division I classification. Miller reached the state semifinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Benedictine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today