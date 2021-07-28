 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Central Virginia baseball coach of the year: Billy Wagner, Miller School
0 comments

2021 Central Virginia baseball coach of the year: Billy Wagner, Miller School

Wagner

Miller School coach Billy Wagner (center) is the Central Virginia baseball coach of the year.

 Ron Counts/The Daily Progress

Coach of the Year

Billy Wagner, Miller School

The veteran coach guided the Mavericks to a 15-5 record and another state tournament berth, despite making the jump to the VISAA Division I classification. Miller reached the state semifinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Benedictine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert