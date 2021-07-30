2021 All Central Virginia softball team

Player of the Year
Hannah Hearl, Orange County
Hearl showcased talent well beyond her years as she helped lead Orange County to the Jefferson District title and a berth in the Region 4B championship game. The hurler was dominant in the circle for the Hornets, boasting a 10-1 record with a 0.65 ERA while surrendering just six earned runs all season. She struck out an eye-popping 122 batters in 64.1 innings of work and held opposing hitters to a .138 batting average. At the plate, she hit .300 with 12 hits and drove in 13 runs.
First team
Pitchers
Brie Tyler, Louisa County
Tyler posted an 8-2 record and a 0.90 ERA this season for the Lions. The Norfolk State University signee surrendered just five earned runs on 22 hits and struck out 60 in 39 innings of work. At the plate, she hit .333 with a team-high three home runs and a pair of stolen bases.
Katie O’Connor, Monticello
O’Connor posted a 7-5 mark with a 1.68 ERA to help the Mustangs earn a Region 3C tournament berth. She struck out 111 batters in 50 innings of work and allowed just 14 walks. At the plate, she hit .333 with 14 runs scored.
Avery Shifflett, William Monroe
She led the Greene Dragons in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts en route to another successful postseason run. Shifflett was a first team all-Northwestern District selection.
Catcher
Reese Rogers, Orange County
Rogers batted .400 with 14 RBI. She finished the season with 14 hits, including seven doubles, and scored 18 runs for the Hornets. Defensively, she didn’t commit an error all season.
Hayley Shifflett, Monticello
Shifflett led the Mustangs with a .441 batting average to go along with four home runs and 19 RBI. She tallied five doubles and three triples and scored 16 runs. She will play softball at George Mason University.
Braelyn Via, Fluvanna County
Via ranked among the team leaders in hits and RBI and had a knack for coming through with a clutch hit. She was also stout defensively and had a terrific arm behind the plate that neutralized opposing running games.
Emily Hall, Louisa County
Hall batted .455 with a team-high 20 hits and 20 runs scored in 12 games batting out of the cleanup spot. She ended the season with a perfect fielding percentage and threw out a pair of potential base-stealers. She will play at Mary Baldwin University next year.
First base
Jachelle Mosley, Orange County
Mosley batted .568 with a home run and 12 RBI. She collected 21 hits, including 10 doubles, and scored 17 runs for a very balanced Hornets lineup.
MaKenzie Turner, Monticello
Despite missing multiple games because of a COVID-19 quarantine, Turner managed to hit .375 with a home run and four RBI.
Second base
Kennon Burnett, Orange County
Burnett batted .333 with a home run and eight RBI. She finished the season with 15 hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored 15 runs as the team’s leadoff hitter.
Dara Sharpe, Louisa County
Sharpe led the Lions with a .481 average in 12 games. She finished the season with 16 runs scored and eight RBI and a four-game hitting streak. Defensively, Sharpe had a .923 fielding percentage and committed just one error.
Shortstop
Raniya Bright, Orange County
Bright led Orange County with an eye-popping .600 batting average this season to go along with six RBI. She finished the season with 21 hits, including a pair of doubles and two triples, and 16 runs scored.
Haley Rosson, Louisa County
Rosson batted .333 with four RBI and 11 runs scored from her cleanup position. Defensively, she was just as outstanding, posting a .938 fielding percentage.
Brooke Napier, Fluvanna County
Napier was among the team leaders in hits, RBI and runs scored. In addition, the slick-fielding shortstop made all the plays in the middle of the diamond for the Flucos.
Third base
Maci Fayard, Orange County
Fayard batted .394 with three home runs and 15 RBI to give the Hornets another run-producer in the lineup. She tallied 13 hits, including six doubles, and scored 15 runs. Fayard had a knack for coming though with big hits in crucial situations.
Jerri Lynn Shull, Louisa County
Shull batted .406 with a home run and eight RBI. Defensively, she was sound, committing just three errors all season.
Outfield
Haley Martin, Orange County
Martin batted .350 with three home runs and drove in 15 runs. She finished with 14 hits, including five doubles, and scored 17 runs.
Olivia Chenault, Louisa County
Chenault stated 12 games in center field and posted a .421 batting average with a team-high four triples and ranked second on the team in hits (16). She also posted a 12-game hitting streak. Defensively, Chenault completed the regular season with an unblemished fielding average.
Savannah Bragg, Louisa County
Bragg batted .393 and showed some pop with a pair of home runs and 13 RBI. She also led the team in stolen bases and ranked second on the team with 18 runs scored.
Utility
Kaitlyn Napier, William Monroe
Napier had a breakout season for William Monroe’s softball team this past spring. She was solid defensively and made the most of her opportunities at the plate, earning second team all-Northwestern District honors.
Emily Gillespie, Louisa County
Gillespie posted a 0.81 ERA and scattered three earned runs on six hits and struck out 54 in 26 innings of work. Offensively, she posted six hits and four RBI in limited opportunities.
Savannah Meade, William Monroe
Meade provided steady offense and was recognized for her excellence with second team all-Northwestern District honors.