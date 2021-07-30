2021 All Central Virginia softball team

Avery Shifflett, William Monroe

She led the Greene Dragons in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts en route to another successful postseason run. Shifflett was a first team all-Northwestern District selection.

Catcher

Reese Rogers, Orange County

Rogers batted .400 with 14 RBI. She finished the season with 14 hits, including seven doubles, and scored 18 runs for the Hornets. Defensively, she didn’t commit an error all season.

Hayley Shifflett, Monticello

Shifflett led the Mustangs with a .441 batting average to go along with four home runs and 19 RBI. She tallied five doubles and three triples and scored 16 runs. She will play softball at George Mason University.

Braelyn Via, Fluvanna County

Via ranked among the team leaders in hits and RBI and had a knack for coming through with a clutch hit. She was also stout defensively and had a terrific arm behind the plate that neutralized opposing running games.

Emily Hall, Louisa County