2021 All Central Virginia girls track and field team

Athlete of the Year

Stutzman was unbeatable on the track this season as she solidified herself as one of the elite distance runners in the state. She captured gold in the 1,000 meters (3:07.67) and the 1,600 (5:20.07) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in March. In the spring, she raised the bar even higher as she captured outdoor state titles in the 800 (2:24.70) and 1,600 (5:18.58). She also ran the leadoff leg on the Warriors' state championship 4x800-meter relay team (9:53.71).