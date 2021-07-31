2021 All Central Virginia girls track and field team

Athlete of the Year
Jenna Stutzman, Western Albemarle
Stutzman was unbeatable on the track this season as she solidified herself as one of the elite distance runners in the state. She captured gold in the 1,000 meters (3:07.67) and the 1,600 (5:20.07) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in March. In the spring, she raised the bar even higher as she captured outdoor state titles in the 800 (2:24.70) and 1,600 (5:18.58). She also ran the leadoff leg on the Warriors' state championship 4x800-meter relay team (9:53.71).
First team
Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
DeBoer wrapped up a sensational high school track career with a pair of state championships. During the winter, the Albemarle senior captured gold in the 3,200 meters (11:01.85) at the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field championships. This spring, she took home top honors in the 3,200 in the state outdoor meet with a time of 10:58.93. DeBoer also earned a second-place finish in the 1,600 (5:09.58). She will run collegiately at William & Mary.
Reese Mattern, Western Albemarle
Mattern won a state title in the 300 meters (40.28) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships and finished second in the 55 (7.39).
Kate Ratcliffe, Western Albemarle
Ratcliffe used an impressive kick to win the 3,200 title (11:44.98) in March at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field state championships at Liberty University. She will continue her running career next year at Middlebury College.
Shea Hart, Fluvanna County
Hart finished second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.83) in March at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships. In June, she earned runner-up honors in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.44) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.93). She also placed fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Madelyn Packer, Charlottesville
Packer turned in another stellar season for Charlottesville’s indoor track and field team with an exemplary performance at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championships. She garnered runner-up honors in the high jump (5-2) and was third in the 55 (7.42) and the 300 (41.58).
Zada Hall, Albemarle
Hall earned all-state honors during both the indoor and outdoor seasons for Albemarle. In March, she finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-0. She improved on that mark during outdoor season with a vault of 10-6 to finish sixth at the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
Dezmajia Carter, Louisa County
Carter was a force in the field events this year for Louisa. In March, she took home silver in the long jump (17-2¾) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships in Lynchburg. This spring, she finished sixth in the triple jump (45-0).
Arianna Colson, Orange County
Colson finished second in the high jump (5-0) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University.
Maeci Frank, Western Albemarle
In March, she finished second in the 1,000 meters (3:14.72) during the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships. Frank followed that up with a third-place effort in the 800 (2:25.63) in June at the state outdoor meet.
Lucia Hoskins, Charlottesville
Hoskins had an outstanding indoor track season for Charlottesville, earning all-state honors in multiple events. She finished third in the 400 meters (1:20.21) for the Black Knights during the VHSL Class 3 state track championships. Hoskins also ran the leadoff leg on the CHS 4x400-meter relay team that finished third.
Cierra Halloran, Western Albemarle
Halloran finished third in the pole vault (10-6) at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships this past spring. She placed fourth in the pole vault (9-6) at the state indoor meet.
Evelyn Brantley, Charlottesville
Brantley turned in a sensational effort for Charlottesville at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships, taking home all-state honors. She finished third in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 48.05.
Kiana Hatchett, William Monroe
Hatchett posted a personal best of 34-11 to finish fourth in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field championships. She placed seventh in the same event during indoor season (33-6½). Hatchett will compete at Mount Olive University next season.
Jordan Stone, Western Albemarle
Stone finished fourth in the 500 meters (1:22.59) at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships in March. She followed that up with a fourth-place effort in the 800 (2:26.13) at the state outdoor meet.