2021 All Central Virginia girls tennis team

Player of the Year
Austin Winslow, Western Albemarle
Winslow continued her ascent into becoming one of the premier high school girls tennis players in Central Virginia as she led Western Albemarle to a second straight VHSL Class 3 state team championship. Winslow went undefeated in Jefferson District play in singles and doubles and captured Region 3C titles in both categories. She reached the state semifinals in singles and the state finals in doubles with partner Grace Nolasco.
First team
Mia Shen, Albemarle
Shen was a driving force behind Albemarle’s run to its first VHSL Class 5 state semifinal appearance in more than a decade. She posted a 10-3 singles record and captured the Region 5D title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Merella Hudson. She also was stellar in doubles, compiling a 10-3 mark and a regional championship alongside partner Emma Paitrick.
Grace Nolasco, Western Albemarle
Nolasco had a breakout season, going a perfect 14-0 in singles matches on the No. 2 line thanks to her big serve and powerful baseline forehand. She paired with Austin Winslow to capture the Region 3C doubles title and reach the VHSL Class 3 state championship match.
Emma Paitrick, Albemarle
Paitrick continued to raise her level of play this year, going 11-2 in singles matches as the Patriots captured the regional team title for the first time in more than a decade. She also teamed with Shen to capture the Region 5D doubles title.
Sarah Warren, Western Albemarle
Warren provided veteran leadership and a competitive drive that inspired her teammates this season. She played in the top six all four years at Western Albemarle and went undefeated in her final season at No. 4 singles. Warren finished her career undefeated in singles competition against Jefferson District opposition.
Lillian Peskova, Albemarle
Peskova was a mainstay at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles for the Patriots and was recognized for her ability to battle for every point on the court. She had a winning record in both singles and doubles and was a key cog in the Patriots' run to the Region 5D championship.
Alison Selverstone, Western Albemarle
Selverstone played No. 3 singles all season and posted a 13-1 record. She etched her name in the annals of Western Albemarle tennis when she and doubles partner Lucy Evans rallied from a third-set deficit to win their match and clinch a 5-4 victory for Western in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match.
Carrie Devine, Monticello
Devine took on a leadership role and ran with it this past spring for Monticello. She held her own against the top opponents in the Jefferson District and led the Mustangs in singles victories. Devine represented Monticello at the Region 3C singles championships.
Sarah Schulte, Louisa County
Schulte played admirably at No. 1 singles and showcased great groundstrokes and a solid serve to hold her own in the always tough Jefferson District.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress