2021 All Central Virginia girls tennis team

Emma Paitrick, Albemarle

Paitrick continued to raise her level of play this year, going 11-2 in singles matches as the Patriots captured the regional team title for the first time in more than a decade. She also teamed with Shen to capture the Region 5D doubles title.

Sarah Warren, Western Albemarle

Warren provided veteran leadership and a competitive drive that inspired her teammates this season. She played in the top six all four years at Western Albemarle and went undefeated in her final season at No. 4 singles. Warren finished her career undefeated in singles competition against Jefferson District opposition.

Lillian Peskova, Albemarle

Peskova was a mainstay at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles for the Patriots and was recognized for her ability to battle for every point on the court. She had a winning record in both singles and doubles and was a key cog in the Patriots' run to the Region 5D championship.

Alison Selverstone, Western Albemarle